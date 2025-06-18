^

Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 6:15pm
Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047
Residents along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila line up their empty containers to fill with water on October 11, 2022.
STAR / Edd Gumban

ED Council also greenlights bridges, water security projects

MANILA, Philippines — The concession agreements of Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water Company have been extended by 10 years, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) announced Wednesday.

The Economy and Development (ED) Council—formerly known as the NEDA Board and chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.—approved the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s (MWSS) request to extend the contracts of the two water concessionaires.

The new agreement extends the firms’ concession periods from July 31, 2037 to January 21, 2047.

“Ensuring water security is fundamental to fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for our growing population,” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said. "By aligning the concession agreements with legislative franchises, we are promoting policy coherence and long-term investment planning in the water sector."

Maynilad and Manila Water are Metro Manila’s primary water providers, with Maynilad serving the west zone and Manila Water covering the east.

ED Council clears major infrastructure projects

In the same meeting, the ED Council approved several key infrastructure projects funded through Official Development Assistance.

These include the Department of Agriculture’s P27.7 billion Farm-to-Market Bridges Development Program, which seeks to construct 300 steel bridges across 52 provinces.

The council also approved the Department of Public Works and Highways’ P5.1 billion Liloan Bridge Construction Project.

First meeting. Wednesday’s gathering marked the ED Council’s first session since NEDA was converted into a full department under the DEPDev banner.

Balisacan said the inaugural gathering "sets the tone" for a more responsive approach to development planning.

