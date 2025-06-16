^

Business

BSP New Clark City project back on track

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that its New Clark City complex is back on track following the completion of detailed design plans, paving the way for the next phase of the project.

In a statement, the BSP said Aidea, Inc., its architectural and engineering consultant, has finalized the detailed architectural and engineering design documents for the new BSP complex in Capas, Tarlac. This milestone will allow the BSP to move forward with procuring a general contractor for the project.

The New Clark City complex is part of the BSP’s efforts to support the government’s goal of decongesting Metro Manila by relocating key institutions to alternative, disaster-resilient sites. The project also aims to enhance operational continuity and long-term sustainability.

The conceptual design of the complex received global recognition in 2022, having been named one of the world’s best in the Architecture MasterPrize under the Institutional Architecture category.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has committed to completing the northern segment of the North-South Commuter Railway before the end of the Marcos administration to improve access to New Clark City.

Dizon said the feasibility study for a proposed railway line connecting Clark International Airport to the BSP complex is ongoing and is expected to be completed by August. The loan agreement for the project is targeted for finalization by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said the agency has signed a contract with a South Korean firm to build housing units near the future BSP compound to support the growing community in the area.

State-run BCDA earlier reopened bidding for the P2.5 billion commercialization of the passive information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in New Clark City.

The government, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, is in the process of selecting a joint venture partner for the commercialization, expansion, repair and maintenance of New Clark City’s ICT project. 

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
