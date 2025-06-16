FEU launches Pampanga campus

From left: Noel Cortez, Unilab Education chief operating officer; Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, Unilab Education president and chief operating officer; Juan Miguel Montinola, president of Far Eastern University (FEU) Group of Schools; and Rosanna Esguerra Salcedo, chief finance fficer of FEU Group of Schools

Far Eastern University (FEU) is expanding its academic footprint in Central Luzon with the official launch of FEU Pampanga in partnership with UNILAB Education under a new venture, Higher Academia Inc. (HAI).

This new campus aims to become a vital contributor to the inclusive economic growth of Region III by developing globally competitive graduates through innovative academic programs and strong industry partnerships.

“Unilab, a leader in the health and science sectors, is the first non-school partner of FEU. They have made a strategic decision to be in education, and we are privileged to be a partner. For FEU, Unilab Education fulfills a key role in helping to shape curriculum to align with industry needs and advancements,” said Juan Miguel Montinola, FEU and HAI president.

FEU maintains numerous industry collaboration agreements, however, the joint venture partnership with Unilab Education is designed to offer distinct strategic benefits in critical areas such as curriculum innovation, program implementation, talent acquisition and real-world immersion opportunities, which includes joint research initiatives that leverage both institutions' expertise, providing exclusive access to Unilab’s extensive network of professionals to enhance students' career prospects, as well as customized training workshops led by industry experts.

Located in San Fernando, this campus will be henceforth known as FEU Pampanga and currently offers bachelor’s degrees in accountancy, criminology, engineering, psychology and tourism management.

Programs in business administration and hospitality management are awaiting approval as extension programs. Other programs from the FEU owned network of schools will likewise be deployed.

The senior high school department is among the pilot implementers of the strengthened SHS curriculum, featuring fewer core subjects and greater work immersion hours to produce graduates who are employable post-graduation but also well-prepared for college and industry demands.

Instruction will be delivered through a mix of traditional, hybrid and online formats, broadening access to working professionals and students across provinces. The curriculum emphasizes character formation, experiential learning, industry certifications and essential soft skills.

Faculty will comprise highly qualified educators, industry practitioners and visiting experts, all undergoing continuous training in pedagogy, research and community engagement.

Additionally, students will benefit from enhanced career counseling, job placement services and leadership development, positioning them for success in their chosen fields.

Graduates are expected to secure employment within months of graduation or licensure, equipped with the adaptability, competence and values required in today’s competitive workforce.

“With FEU Pampanga, Far Eastern University reinforces the mission of its founder, Dr Nicanor Reyes, to uplift Filipinos and the Philippines. This campus will equip learners for meaningful careers,” Montinola added.

FEU Pampanga joins the FEU Group of schools, which includes FEU Main, FEU Institute of Technology, FEU Alabang, FEU Diliman, FEU Cavite, FEU High School and FEU Roosevelt with campuses in Cainta, Marikina and Rodriguez as well as its partners network Good Samaritan Colleges in Cabanatuan, Edustria in the Lipa-Malvar area, and JCHS in Brunei.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Far Eastern University. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.