^

Business

‘Biodiesel blend hike still in sight’

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜Biodiesel blend hike still in sightâ€™
“It will be studied by the board on a regular basis because there are a lot of factors involved, not just the price of the feedstock but also its availability,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said.
STAR / File

Despite suspension

MANILA, Philippines — Even with the impending pause, the Marcos administration remains committed to implementing higher biodiesel blends after a thorough review and once market conditions improve.

“It will be studied by the board on a regular basis because there are a lot of factors involved, not just the price of the feedstock but also its availability,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said.

“There will be a periodic review, and the intent to increase the blend is still there,” he said.

This came after the National Biofuels Board (NBB) recommended the suspension of the scheduled hike in biodiesel blend this year amid rising costs of coconut oil.

Coconut oil is the primary feedstock for the production of coco methyl ester (CME), the biofuel component in the diesel sold in the country.

“At the beginning of 2024, the price of coconut oil in the international market was about $1,100 per metric ton. At the time of the decision of the NBB, the price was over $3,000 per metric ton,” Sales said.

Republic 9367 or the Biofuels Act of 2006 mandates that “all liquid fuels for motors and engines sold in the Philippines shall contain locally sourced biofuel components.”

The government mandated a three-percent (B3) CME blend last October. The blend was supposed to gradually increase to B4 by October this year and further to B5 by October 2026.

However, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the NBB had decided to suspend the implementation, with the resolution now being circulated for signature.

“We just promulgate or execute the decision of the NBB. Since this has already undergone consultations among the members of the board, this has practically already ended,” Lotilla said.

The NBB is an interagency body chaired by the energy chief, with members including the secretaries of agriculture, trade, finance, and labor and employment.

Given this development, Chemrez Technologies Inc., the country’s largest biofuel producer, is seeking a clear timeline on the resumption of the B4 rollout.

“The industry awaits a more definite date for the resumption of the B4 mandate from the NBB. It needs at least five months in advance to prepare for the implementation,” Chemrez president Dean Lao Jr. said.

“The progression toward B5 remains a sound and sustainable solution for the Philippines to attain its economic, environmental and health goals,” he said.

BIODIESEL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Railways (PNR) has committed to revive rail services between Quezon and Camarines Sur following the...
Business
fbtw
BDO leads financing for world&rsquo;s biggest solar project

BDO leads financing for world’s biggest solar project

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is taking a leading role in financing the world’s largest integrated solar and battery storage project,...
Business
fbtw

Legal points

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Late last month, the Supreme Court, deciding en banc, upheld the legality of the P65-billion Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Extension project from Baclaran to Bacoor, Cavite.
Business
fbtw

AI and the consultant

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
For years, consultants have built careers on late nights, endless data-crunching, and the sacred art of PowerPoint sorcery. Insightful frameworks, breakthrough “aha” moments, and decks so sleek they could...
Business
fbtw

EJAP holds annual infrastructure forum

1 day ago
The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP), the country’s premier organization of business journalists, will hold its annual Infrastructure Forum on June 16 at Fairmont Hotel in Makati...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government frees up P5.72 trillion of 2025 budget

Government frees up P5.72 trillion of 2025 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government has released P5.72 trillion or 90 percent of the record P6.326 trillion allocation for this year as state agencies...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower gets go-signal for P100 billion fixed-rate bonds

AboitizPower gets go-signal for P100 billion fixed-rate bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Aboitiz Power Corp.’s shelf registration of up to P100 billion...
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 56.21: $1

Peso weakens to 56.21: $1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso slumped further against the dollar yesterday, piercing the 56 to $1 level, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle...
Business
fbtw
RCBC cleared to redeem $300 million capital securities

RCBC cleared to redeem $300 million capital securities

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has received the go signal from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to redeem...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry names new president/COO

Bloomberry names new president/COO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Gaming industry veteran Gregory Francis Hawkins is all set to lead Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with