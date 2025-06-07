^

Business

Dollar reserves climb to $105.5 billion in May

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Dollar reserves climb to $105.5 billion in May
This photo shows a picture of U.S. Dollars.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines —  The country’s dollar reserves inched up to $105.46 billion as of end-May, driven by higher gold prices and net income from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s foreign investments.

Based on preliminary data, gross international reserves (GIR) went up by 0.1 percent from $105.31 billion recorded a month earlier, marking the highest level in two months.

Compared to a year ago, the May GIR level was slightly higher by $450 million or 0.4 percent from last year’s $105.01 billion.

“The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the upward valuation adjustments in the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market,” the central bank said.

The reserves were further bolstered by net income from the BSP’s foreign investments and net foreign currency deposits made by the national government.

The value of the central bank’s gold holdings went up by 2.9 percent to $13.73 billion in May from $13.34 billion in April. Meanwhile, foreign investments decreased by 0.3 percent to $86.42 billion from $86.67 billion a month earlier.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the higher foreign exchange buffer could be attributed to the continued gains in gold holdings to all-time highs after world prices hovered near record highs recently.

Ricafort said this helped offset the latest decline in foreign investments amid the continued Trump risk factor that led to some market volatility worldwide.

GIR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Share prices pare gains ahead of long weekend

Share prices pare gains ahead of long weekend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished slightly lower yesterday despite slower inflation in May.
Business
fbtw
Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

Stocks climb anew on hopes of easing inflation

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The local stock market sustained its winning ways, rising on the back of continued anticipation of easing inflation last...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Space for tomorrow&rsquo; at Southlinks Estate

‘Space for tomorrow’ at Southlinks Estate

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Southlinks Estate, a new high-end residential community south of Metro Manila, advances toward its targeted completion in...
Business
fbtw

Seemingly strong peso?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Historically the United States dollar strengthens when US Treasury yields rise. But the reverse happened in April after the White House announced widespread tariffs,” a Charles Schwab advisory said...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets wobble as Trump-Xi talks offset by Musk row

Asian markets wobble as Trump-Xi talks offset by Musk row

7 hours ago
 Asian markets stuttered Friday as optimism from "very positive" talks between presidents Donald Trump and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pag-IBIG extends low home loan rates until end-2025

Pag-IBIG extends low home loan rates until end-2025

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, is extending its low interest rates for home loans until the...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry hits jackpot ahead of MegaFUNalo launch

Bloomberry hits jackpot ahead of MegaFUNalo launch

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Anticipation is building up for the latest major player in the online gaming world, with Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon...
Business
fbtw
DALI, O!Save reshaping Philippines retail landscape

DALI, O!Save reshaping Philippines retail landscape

By Piolo Cudal | 1 hour ago
In a bustling neighborhood, nestled between rows of modest homes and busy streets, stands a new kind of store that has quickly...
Business
fbtw
GOCC change needed as well

GOCC change needed as well

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Just recently, as part of his Cabinet reset, President Marcos ordered the courtesy resignation of members of his team and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with