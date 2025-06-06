Grab exec among headliners at national retail conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) is staging its flagship program – the 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) on July 31 to Aug. 1 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

This year, the event will focus on redefining what it means to be a game-changer in today’s fast-evolving business landscape and what sets game-changers apart from the rest.

One of the most anticipated keynote speakers is Grace Vera-Cruz, head of regional corporate strategy at Grab, a dynamic leader shaping the future of mobility and technology in Southeast Asia.

When asked what it takes to be a true game-changer, she said: “To be a true game changer in any industry, the most important mindset is ‘constructive dissatisfaction’ – a relentless drive to challenge the status quo, paired with the discipline to transform challenges into opportunities.”

“Industries do not change by accident; they change when someone sees what others accept as ‘normal’ and asks, ‘Why not something better?’ But being dissatisfied alone is not enough. What differentiates a real game changer is the ability to channel that energy into decisive action – whether it’s through innovation, policy shifts or business model reinvention.”

Known for her fearless innovation and pragmatic leadership, Vera-Cruz has never been one to simply follow the rules – she rewrites them. As former country head of Grab Philippines, she spearheaded the company’s rapid expansion to over 100 cities, embedding Grab into the daily lives of millions of Filipinos. Beyond mobility, her work has fostered economic empowerment and digital transformation across the country.

At the 31st NRCE, she will headline a keynote session on “Transforming Lives and Communities Across Southeast Asia with Grab’s Social Impact” – a deep dive into how digital innovation, public-private collaboration and purpose-driven leadership can create real societal change.

“In my experience, leadership is not about having all the answers; it’s about creating the conditions where bold ideas thrive. That means surrounding yourself with diverse, high-caliber talent, staying deeply engaged with customers and communities, and making the tough calls that balance long-term vision with immediate realities,” Vera-Cruz said.

