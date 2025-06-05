^

Business

Inflation at 1.3% in May, lowest since 2019

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 1:11pm
Inflation at 1.3% in May, lowest since 2019
Retail store attendant arrange sacks of rice at storage in Marikina City on Sept. 21, 2022.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine inflation rate continued to slow in May 2025, easing to 1.3% from 1.4% in April, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA noted this is the country’s lowest inflation rate since November 2019, when it reached 1.2%.

The inflation rate has been on a steady decline since January, which started at 2.9%. For the first five months of 2025, the average inflation rate stands at 1.9%.

Inflation in May was driven by increases in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.1%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9%), and restaurants and accommodation services (2.0%).

The PSA reported slower inflation in key commodity groups, including:

  • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: 3.1%
  • Restaurant and accommodation services: 2.0%
  • Transport: 2.4%
  • Household equipment and routine maintenance: 2.0%

Higher inflation, meanwhile, was recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (3.8%), information and communication (0.4%), recreation, sport and culture (2.1%), and education services (4.3%).

For food inflation, meat, fish and dairy products were the main drivers.

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said the slowdown in inflation is encouraging and reflects government efforts to boost Filipinos’ purchasing power.

“We remain committed to executing the necessary measures to keep prices low and stable. With this, we are optimistic about the government meeting its headline inflation target of 2 to 4 percent for the year,” Edillon said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the latest data indicates inflation remains within a manageable environment. Risks to inflation continue to come from transport charges, meat prices, and utility rates.

“The Monetary Board at the same time noted the more challenging external environment, which would likely dampen global growth prospects, and thereby pose a downside risk to global commodity prices and domestic economic activity,” the central bank said.

House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means Chair Rep. Joey Salceda urged the government to use the lower inflation rate as an opportunity to spend more efficiently.

“We may not be able to increase total spending significantly, but we can spend faster and spend better. With inflation stable, the next step is a good budget. It must be focused, it must move quickly, and it must deliver results that people feel,” Salceda said.

 

INFLATION

PSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nuclear energy and DOE navigator

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 14 hours ago
Energy is development.
Business
fbtw
BSP may now access, share bank accounts

BSP may now access, share bank accounts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now has the authority to access and share financial account information without violating...
Business
fbtw
MGen, Saudi firm team up for RE projects in Philippines

MGen, Saudi firm team up for RE projects in Philippines

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is making a foray into the Philippine green energy market through a strategic partnership...
Business
fbtw
DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 3 days ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking to expand the volume of pork imports levied with a lower tariff rate to boost...
Business
fbtw
Public warned vs illegal organic inputs, pet foods

Public warned vs illegal organic inputs, pet foods

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Two attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) have warned the public against the proliferation of illegal organic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi slips ahead of May inflation release

PSEi slips ahead of May inflation release

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Investors erred on the side of caution ahead of the release of the country’s May inflation data, resulting in a lower...
Business
fbtw
ACEN sees bright prospects for Cagayan solar farm

ACEN sees bright prospects for Cagayan solar farm

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is seeing bright prospects with the commercial launch of its massive solar farm in Cagayan, further strengthening...
Business
fbtw

MI sells Czech Republic plant for €10.03 million

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.  is disposing its manufacturing facility in Czech Republic as part of the company’s footprint rationalization initiative.
Business
fbtw
UnionBank launches P10 billion bond offering

UnionBank launches P10 billion bond offering

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is offering up to P10 billion in bonds, consisting of two fixed-rate tranches under its updated...
Business
fbtw
MORE Power steps up efforts to lower rates

MORE Power steps up efforts to lower rates

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
MORE Electric and Power Corp. of billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. has assured its customers of continued efforts to keep electricity...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with