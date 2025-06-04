^

Business

ALI to open Ayala Malls Arca South by December

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2025 | 12:00am
ALI to openÂ Ayala Malls Arca South by December
Slated to open in December 2025, Ayala Malls Arca South is set to become the estate’s lifestyle anchor, with a curated mix of retail, dining and entertainment experiences.

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is set to open a key lifestyle and commercial destination in the south by the end of the year.

Ayala Malls Arca South, which will open by December, will serve as a key lifestyle and commercial destination at the heart of the 74-hectare Arca South master-planned estate in Taguig.

“The first phase is launching at the end of the year and it will be a reflection of a new way of thinking about what community centers are, most especially destination centers,” Mariana Zobel de Ayala, head of ALI’s leasing and hospitality group, said.

The mall is poised to become Arca South’s central hub, featuring a curated mix of global and local retail brands, destination dining concepts, entertainment options and civic spaces.

ALI said its launch marks a major milestone in Arca South’s evolution from blueprint to fully integrated urban district.

“We envision Ayala Malls Arca South as the ultimate destination marketplace – fresh produce, flowers and plants, crafts, pa-luto and coffee roasteries – all anchored on the best of the Philippines. If we succeed, it will be a place people will go out of their way to travel to,” Zobel said.

Among the mall’s key features is a vibrant food hall and a dedicated market hall, which will spotlight regional delicacies and fresh produce through a cook-to-order dining concept.

Envisioned to follow in the footsteps of Makati and Bonifacio Global City, Arca South is currently seeing robust momentum in residential, health care and infrastructure development.

Six residential developments from Ayala Land Premier, Alveo and Avida provide a range of housing options that seamlessly blend luxury and convenience.

ALI said that Arbor Lanes and Gardencourt Residences, Ayala Land Premier’s signature projects, continue to attract interest with its integration of nature, open spaces and luxury living.

Arca South reflects ALI’s urban development model by integrating residential, commercial, office and civic uses into a cohesive and people-first environment.

Its accessibility is expected to further improve with the completion of the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (TCITx) – an intermodal facility being developed in partnership with key government agencies and the private sector.

Once operational, TCITx will connect Arca South to the Skyway, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Railway, easing traffic congestion, providing alternative transport routes and significantly reducing travel times across Metro Manila and beyond.

Aside from construction of new shopping centers, ALI is also redeveloping its malls to unleash the full potential its retail space as well as enhance areas for convergence and create spaces that challenge retailers to bring their best to the Filipino consumer.

Last year, ALI embarked on a P13-billion redevelopment of its four iconic malls – Glorietta, Greenbelt, TriNoma and Ayala Center Cebu – to cater to the evolving consumer preference.

PROPERTY
