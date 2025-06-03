^

Business

SEC cancels licenses of more lending, financing companies

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2025 | 12:00am
On top of revoking the licenses of 47 corporations initially declared delinquent as previously reported by The STAR, the SEC said it has also issued separate orders for the revocation of the corporate registration of nine more companies for continuing noncompliance with their reportorial requirements.
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has canceled the corporate registrations and secondary licenses of more companies as the firm continues its crackdown against erring lending and financing firms.

The nine companies are Air Fish Lending Corp., Cash Mart Asia Lending Inc., Cashbee Lending Services Inc., Kayamo Atlas Lending Corp., Lucky Shell Fintech Lending Corp., Qcash Finance Corp., Whale Tail Lending Services Inc., The Golden Legacy Financing Corp. and Just Smile Lending Corp.

Of the companies, the commission said two failed to comply with SEC Memorandum Circular 28, Series of 2020, requiring the submission of official e-mail account addresses and cellphone numbers for transactions with the commission.

The remaining seven, meanwhile, failed to submit their business plans as required under SEC Memorandum Circular 3, Series of 2022, or the Implementation of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Circular 1133, Series of 2021, on the ceiling/s on interest rates and other fees charged by lending companies, financing companies and their online lending platforms.

The SEC Financing and Lending Companies Department (FinLenD) said the companies failed to observe the directives of the commission despite the issuance of show cause letters and notice of deficiencies informing and directing them to comply and show proof of compliance with their reportorial requirements.

Last week, The STAR reported that the SEC revoked the licenses of nearly four dozen delinquent financing corporations

FinLenD canceled the primary registrations and certificates of authority to operating as a lending or financing company of 47 companies which have been declared delinquent pursuant to the Revised Corporation Code (RCC).

Section 177 of the RCC provides that the SEC may place any corporation under delinquent status in case of failure to submit the reportorial requirements three times, consecutively or intermittently, within a period of five years.

The 47 corporations were found by the commission to have failed to file their audited financial statements, general information sheets, director or trustee compensation report and director or trustee appraisal or performance report three times within a period of five years.

SEC
DOTr orders shutdown of airline booking site over excessive fares
play

DOTr orders shutdown of airline booking site over excessive fares

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday, June 2, said that it has ordered the takedown of a well-known online...
P200 wage hike bill up for final House vote, but time running out

P200 wage hike bill up for final House vote, but time running out

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The first legislated wage hike in more than three decades is up for third reading at the House of Representatives. But with...
JP Morgan eyes e-commerce boom in Philippines

JP Morgan eyes e-commerce boom in Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Global bank JP Morgan is doubling down on its presence in the Philippines, aiming to power the next wave of financial innovation...
BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion

BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Investments approved by the Board of Investments (BOI) fell by nearly 50 percent in the January to May period this year, reflecting...
DPWH: Fate of proposed P8 billion Boracay bridge known by July

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will decide in July the fate of the P7.95-billion proposal to build a bridge in Boracay that locals are opposing.
Philippines gets P16 billion loan for climate change program

Philippines gets P16 billion loan for climate change program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and French governments have inked a nearly P16-billion loan facility that aims to address the worsening impacts...
Decision tree: The Lady or the tiger

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
In the high-stakes arena of corporate strategy, where million-dollar decisions are sometimes made over lukewarm coffee and passive-aggressive slide decks, decision-making isn't just king — it's...
Metal output rises to P64 billion in Q1

Metal output rises to P64 billion in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The country's metallic mineral production in the first quarter rose by more than a fifth year-on-year to almost P64...
Tax mapping 2025: Some reminders for taxpayers

By Renee Francesca Del Rosario | 1 hour ago
As the busy tax season winds down and the April 15 deadline has passed, businesses in the Philippines must remain vigilant about their tax compliance obligations. The Bureau of Internal Revenue regularly conducts...
Government needs to incentivize local car manufacturing

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
As the 30-year-old Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines continues to welcome more foreign car makers into the country, CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez sees the need for the government to come...
