Emperador ramps up sustainability efforts

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Emperador said it is integrating smart technologies and renewable energy initiatives into its international operations, particularly in Spain and the United Kingdom.
MANILA, Philippines — Global brandy and whisky conglomerate Emperador Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan is ramping up sustainability efforts in its production and business operations abroad.

To achieve sustainable production, Emperador is pioneering advanced environment-friendly processes and technologies in its vineyard operations in Spain.

These include intelligent irrigation systems and humidity and salinity sensors to optimize grape growth and production while reducing water consumption.

The company will also deploy drones to efficiently monitor vineyard usage, while employing falconry as a form of natural pest control and minimize the use of chemicals.

Emperador has likewise deployed electric forklifts to replace combustion forklifts and solar panels have been installed as the company shifts towards stronger reliance on renewable energy.

In the UK, the company is implementing more renewable energy programs to further advance its carbon neutrality goals.

Emperador’s subsidiary Whyte & Mackay has replaced its traditional boiler at the Jura Distillery with a state-of-the-art biomass boiler to significantly reduce carbon emissions by about 5,000 tons every year.

At the Invergordon distillery in Scotland, the company has transitioned to a 100-percent carbon neutral energy supply powered by renewable wood pellet energy.

Emperador is also utilizing a bioenergy center to further process distillery co-products and create biome thane gas, which will offset about 20,900 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2026.

Emperador president and CEO Winston Co said the initiatives reinforce the company’s strong commitment to integrating sustainability and environmental stewardship across its entire value chain.

“While we continue to pursue growth, we also aim to align our operations to help preserve natural resources and promote care for the environment in areas where we are present worldwide,” Co said.

In the Philippines, Emperador is extending significant efforts to reduce carbon emissions by utilizing renewable energy sources.

