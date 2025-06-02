^

Business

P200 wage hike bill up for final House vote, but time running out

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 4:35pm
P200 wage hike bill up for final House vote, but time running out
Undated photo shows a man counting Philippine Peso bills inside a store in Manila, Philippines.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — The first legislated wage hike in more than three decades is up for third reading at the House of Representatives. But with just two weeks left before the 19th Congress adjourns, its fate remains uncertain.

“We’ll see,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Monday, June 2, adding that the lower chamber would simply “leave it up to the process.” 

House Bill 11376, or the Wage Hike For Minimum Wage Workers Act, proposes a P200 daily increase in the minimum wage of private sector workers, regardless of whether they’re regular or not.

To ease the burden on small businesses, the measure also seeks to provide compliance incentives through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Although the bill passed second reading in February, it has since stalled. Labor groups and the bill’s proponents have called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to certify the measure as urgent.

Despite mounting calls for wage increases, Marcos remained cautious about the bill even on Labor Day, repeating his January view that any hike should undergo careful review to avoid hurting businesses and potentially fueling inflation.

“With regard to the discussion on wage hike, it is nice to hear sweet promises, but these have an effect on the growth of businesses, jobs and the economy. So we need to study them carefully,” he said on May 1. 

Reluctance. Some economists, however, argue that businesses can afford the proposed wage hike. The real issue, they say, is the reluctance to allocate a greater share of profits to workers.

RELATED: Marcos: P200 wage hike may hurt businesses, fuel inflation, needs review | How will wage hikes impact businesses? Economist breaks down the data

Romualdez, a cousin of the president, also gave no firm assurance on the bill’s passage, deferring instead to “the wisdom and sound discretion of the plenary.”

The third reading allows no further amendments. If the bill passes, it will proceed to the bicameral conference committee, where the Senate and House versions will be harmonized before final approval and transmission to the president.

Calls. Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza (TUCP Party-list), one of the bill’s principal authors, said on May 30 that there should be no reason to delay its passage, noting it cleared second reading without opposition and the Senate unanimously approved its own P100 wage hike bill earlier in 2024.

The National Wage Coalition also rallied outside the House of Representatives on Monday, calling for the bill’s final passage. The group said the proposed wage hike would boost productivity, spur economic growth and help workers keep up with the rising cost of basic goods and services.

“With only six session days left in June, every Filipino worker and their family is counting on the commitment of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and the members of the House of Representatives to be truly the House of the People,” the coalition said in a statement.  

If bill becomes law. If passed in its current form, the wage hike bill would raise the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to P845, up from the current P645. In other regions, daily wages would end up ranging from P560 to P760.

However, according to an analysis by economic think tank IBON Foundation, these figures still fall short of the estimated family living wage, which exceeds P1,200 per day. There are around five million minimum wage earners nationwide. 

RELATED: City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

LEGISLATED WAGE HIKE

MINIMUM WAGE EARNERS

SALARY HIKE

WAGE HIKE

WAGE HIKE BILL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

More lessons from Vietnam

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
From the 1960s to the 1970s, the Philippines had the highest per capita GDP in Southeast Asia, surpassing countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Vietnam was not even in the picture because of the raging...
Business
fbtw

Haven or source of volatility?

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
America’s role as the world’s number one destination for capital and talent faces its biggest test in decades as Trump’s unconventional policymaking and strong-arm tactics threaten to transform...
Business
fbtw

DPWH: Fate of proposed P8 billion Boracay bridge known by July

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will decide in July the fate of the P7.95-billion proposal to build a bridge in Boracay that locals are opposing.
Business
fbtw
Razon-Lopez&rsquo;s P50 billion deal sparks energy showdown

Razon-Lopez’s P50 billion deal sparks energy showdown

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
A billionaire showdown is taking shape as Enrique Razon Jr. and Federico Lopez team up for a P50-billion deal set to rival...
Business
fbtw

AirAsia Philippines taps veteran aviation exec as new president

4 days ago
AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd.  has announced the appointment of Capt. Suresh Bangah as president and general manager of AirAsia Philippines as the airline embarks on a new era of sustainable growth.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation in focus this week

Inflation in focus this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Investors will keep an eye on local inflation data this week as the stock market hopes to put an end to its struggle in sustaining...
Business
fbtw
DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

DA mulls lower tariff for pork imports

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking to expand the volume of pork imports levied with a lower tariff rate to boost...
Business
fbtw
Meralco stepping up nuclear talks with SoKor firms

Meralco stepping up nuclear talks with SoKor firms

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is sending top executives to South Korea in July to advance its nuclear energy push,...
Business
fbtw

Clark-based casino resort eyes P13 billion from IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Hann Holdings Inc., the company behind the Hann Casino Resort in Pampanga, is targeting to raise as much as P12.98 billion in what could potentially be the country’s third initial public offering (IPO) for...
Business
fbtw
CAMPI pushes for legislation to support local vehicle production

CAMPI pushes for legislation to support local vehicle production

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) is pushing for legislation for a program that will...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with