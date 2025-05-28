^

Ayala spearheads Philippines largest EV charging network

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 12:00am
As the country’s leading city for innovation and sustainability, Makati is once again at the forefront of transformation with the launch of the Philippines’ biggest EV charging network through a partnership among Ayala Land, ACMobility, Makati Central Estate Association and the local government.
“As the first city to integrate a network of EV charging stations on this scale, Makati is taking a significant step toward accelerating the adoption of clean energy transportation.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala Group is spearheading the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network located in Makati.

With a total of 70 charge points and 16 locations strategically located across key commercial, business and residential areas, Makati will not only house the most extensive EV charging network in the Philippines but will also be home to the first-ever super-fast chargers in the country.

The city aims to further grow its network to over 100 charge points in over 22 locations.

The pioneering initiative underscores Makati’s commitment to redefining mobility and enabling a greener future.

“This initiative aligns with the city’s broader vision of a future-ready city, providing residents, workers, and visitors with the infrastructure needed to shift to electric mobility seamlessly,” they said.

The EV charging stations are housed at prime locations such as business hubs, retail centers and key thoroughfares to ensure accessibility and convenience.

Makati has enabled the swift deployment of the charging stations through close coordination with ACMobility and the local government.

Further, EV users will soon have access to an expansive charging network across Makati’s most frequented areas, including One Ayala, Greenbelt, Glorietta, Tower One and key carparks including Valero, Dela Rosa and Corinthian.

“With the largest EV charging network and the first super-fast chargers in the country, Makati continues to lead by example – reinventing urban spaces and redefining possibilities for a more sustainable tomorrow,” Ayala Land and ACMobility said.

Ayala Land, which serves as the real estate arm of the Ayala conglomerate, is a major player in Makati’s property market.

ACMobility, on the other hand, is the Ayala group’s mobility solutions arm and is the official distributor of Kia, Volkswagen and BYD vehicles in the country.

