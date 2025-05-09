^

Business

Robinsons Land spending up to P125 billion in next 5 years

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Robinsons Land spending up to P125 billion in next 5 years
RLC is expected to invest between P100 billion and P125 billion to support its Vision 5-25-50 roadmap, or about P20 billion to P25 billion annually.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led real estate developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is preparing to spend as much as P125 billion over the next five years to fund initiatives that will expand and diversify its investment portfolio.

RLC is expected to invest between P100 billion and P125 billion to support its Vision 5-25-50 roadmap, or about P20 billion to P25 billion annually.

“Based on current computations where historically, our capex has been in the P20 billion to P25 billion range. I guess it would still be the same, except that previously, when we did the P20 billion to P25 billion capex, 20 percent was allocated for the purchase of land,” RLC chief financial officer Kerwin Max Tan said.

“As we have the land bank in place and potentially adding some few more, I think more of that capex will be allocated to project development,” he said.

Tan said RLC has internally generated funds to finance the company’s capex, which can also be supported by debt.

“And if ever we do undertake debt, we ensure that the yields are higher than the prevailing interest rates,” he said.

RLC recently unveiled its Vision 5-25-50 roadmap that aims to deliver P25 billion in net income by its 50th anniversary in 2030.

RLC president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said the company is looking at a compound annual growth rate of 12 percent to reach its profit target by 2030.

Under the roadmap, RLC has lined up strategic initiatives that include expanding and diversifying it investment portfolio, unlocking capital through active asset monetization, elevating offerings through premiumization, forging high-impact strategic partnerships, as well as enhancing customer experience through new business streams.

The company has set an aggressive expansion that seeks to increase mall gross leasable area (GLA) by 50 percent, office space by 50 percent, hotel room keys by 25 percent and double logistics capacity by 2030.

For its malls, RLC targets to add 14 new malls in its portfolio to bring its mall network to 69 by 2030.

Robinsons Malls is the second largest mall operator in the country with 55 malls nationwide at present, nine within Metro Manila and 46 in other areas.

Its malls enjoy a 93-percent total occupancy rate, with more than 8,700 retailers.

RLC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Quiet, consistent and proven public service

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
As the 2025 midterm elections approach, the political arena grows louder – filled with the clamor of aspirants and re-electionists, each presenting their credentials, platforms and promises. S
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy grows 5.4% in Q1
play

Philippine economy grows 5.4% in Q1

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
The Philippine economy expanded by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)...
Business
fbtw
Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
While the coming elections on Monday, May 12, is largely about personalities, economic issues also play a big part in campaign...
Business
fbtw
As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipinos are spending more time on digital lending apps, reflecting the growing appetite for more inclusive financial a...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural production grows nearly 2% in 3 months

Agricultural production grows nearly 2% in 3 months

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The country’s agricultural output grew by almost two percent year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by sustained...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 2-year high 62%

Debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 2-year high 62%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The share of national debt to the country’s output jumped to a two-year high of 62 percent in the first quarter after...
Business
fbtw
ACEN earns P1.95 billion in Q1

ACEN earns P1.95 billion in Q1

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. saw its earnings decline to P1.95 billion from January to March, weighed down by softer contributions...
Business
fbtw
A Pope for our times

A Pope for our times

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The death of Pope Francis was expected given his frail health. But I still received the news with shock and sadness. He was...
Business
fbtw

MPIC starts year with higher profit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Investment Corp.  kicked off 2024 with a double-digit growth in core earnings during the first quarter.
Business
fbtw
DA remains optimistic on record palay harvest

DA remains optimistic on record palay harvest

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is banking on higher yield to hit its record-high target palay production this year of 20.46...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with