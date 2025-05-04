GoTyme payment volume jumps to P6.1 billion in 2024

GoTyme Bank’s Visa debit card now ranks as the number two debit card in total payment volume in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The total payment volume of GoTyme Bank surged by 153 percent to P6.1 billion last year, driven by robust holiday spending and an uptick in travel.

GoTyme Bank’s Visa debit card now ranks as the number two debit card in total payment volume in the Philippines.

Domestic payment volume jumped by 93 percent to P2.9 billion in 2024, while cross-border transactions surged by 256 percent to P3.2 billion, reflecting the growing trust of Filipino travelers in GoTyme Bank’s Visa debit card.

“Visa and GoTyme share a commitment to advancing innovation in digital payments” Visa country manager for the Philippines Jeff Navarro said.

“We are proud to be part of their growth, and our fruitful partnership speaks to our shared drive to deliver customer-centric and innovative product offerings that make digital banking more accessible and valuable to Filipinos,” Navarro added.

The bank’s exceptional cross-border payment volume aligns with its ongoing GoTyme travel campaign, positioning the GoTyme Bank Visa debit card as the best choice for international travel. With the lowest forex rate among banks at just one percent, Go Rewards points earned on every transaction, and zero ATM withdrawal fees abroad, GoTyme Bank provides unmatched value for travelers.

GoTyme Bank continues to redefine banking excellence, securing four prestigious awards from Visa in recognition of its remarkable growth and performance.

The bank received accolades for highest debit payment volume growth, highest debit card growth, highest active debit cards growth and highest cross-border payment volume growth – affirming its position as the fastest-growing bank in the Philippines.

“Winning these awards from Visa underscores our relentless pursuit of making banking effortless, rewarding, and accessible,” GoTyme Bank CEO Nate Clarke said.

“Our mission is to provide every Filipino with a beautiful banking experience, and these recognitions validate the trust our customers have placed in us. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on innovation and customer satisfaction,” Clarke said.

GoTyme Bank’s rapid adoption is further evidenced by its 16 percent growth in cards in force, reaching 5.5 million debit cards by the fourth quarter of last year.