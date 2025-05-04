^

ALI positions Southern Luzon as vital growth hub

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Through Nuvali, Broadfield, Aéra and Southmont developments, ALI has established a 4,500-hectare footprint that is now fueling the transformation of Laguna and Cavite into dynamic urban and economic hubs.
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has positioned Southern Luzon as a significant growth center through its four large-scale estates forming part of the company’s strategy to expand its footprint outside Metro Manila.

Through Nuvali, Broadfield, Aéra and Southmont developments, ALI has established a 4,500-hectare footprint that is now fueling the transformation of Laguna and Cavite into dynamic urban and economic hubs.

The company said the combined scale and maturity of the four estates, which were developed over the past two decades, are driving real estate, business and infrastructure activity across Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

ALI said its sustained presence is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s transformation into a fully developed growth corridor.

“As demand shifts outward from Metro Manila, Ayala Land’s Southern Luzon estates are emerging as anchors for a broader decentralization of growth, strengthening Calabarzon’s position as the country’s next major urban frontier,” the company said.

Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna is ALI’s largest estate at 2,400 hectares and is the country’s first eco-city.

A 200-hectare central business district anchors the estate, supported by Ayala Malls Nuvali, and the ongoing redevelopment of the Lakeside District and the planned Santa Rosa Civic Complex.

On its end, Broadfield is positioned as the South’s first business campus.

The 63-hectare estate in Biñan, Laguna promotes a walkable environment that blends workspaces with learning spaces.

Meanwhile, the nearly 1,000-hectare Aéra estate in Carmona, Cavite is ALI’s latest addition to its southern portfolio.

Aéra, developed in partnership with the Kuok Group, offers a mix of residential and leisure components designed to cater to an increasingly mobile population seeking balanced, nature-integrated lifestyles close to Metro Manila.

Southmont, on its end, targets families and professionals looking for modern suburban living with high investment potential. Its features include residential areas, a sports club, bike trails, and educational institutions like the upcoming Chang Kai Shek College campus.

Developed in partnership with Cathay Land, Southmont is an estate that spans Silang and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

ALI said the four estates form part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint outside Metro Manila while supporting regional development through large-scale, mixed-use communities.

The company said that Southern Luzon, particularly Cavite and Laguna, continues to experience rapid growth, supported by major infrastructure projects and increasing investor interest.

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
abtest
Business
Business
Business
Business
