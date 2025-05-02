A Brown unit buys 25% interest in diagnostics lab

MANILA, Philippines — A Brown Co. Inc. is investing in a specialized diagnostics and product safety laboratory based in Laguna to expand its integrated service offerings to clients across various sectors.

A Brown said its subsidiary, Irradiation Solutions Inc. (ISI E-Beam), has acquired a 25-percent stake in Accudata Analytical Labs Corp. for P12.5 million.

Accudata is a diagnostics and microbiological testing laboratory offering microbial testing and regulatory compliance services.

It supports multiple industries by detecting pathogens, spoilage organisms and mycotoxins in food and feed products, while also performing microbial analysis on raw materials, water and industrial inputs.

The strategic investment enables ISI E-Beam to offer a fully integrated service model, combining its electron beam sterilization services with advanced laboratory diagnostics.

It also enhances ISI E-Beam’s microbiological testing capabilities and expand its integrated service offerings to clients across the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

Clients are expected to benefit from a streamlined process for safety assurance, faster turnaround times, enhanced regulatory support and the convenience of working with a single provider for both sterilization and lab verification.

ISI E-Beam’s investment will likewise support the expansion of Accudata’s laboratory infrastructure, equipment upgrades and additional services.

The enhancements are expected to reinforce Accudata’s position as a trusted partner for quality assurance and diagnostics in the country.

Both ISI E-Beam and Accudata are actively growing their nationwide reach, providing essential services to industries where sterilization and product safety are critical to operations and market success.

“We are excited to launch this partnership, combining our organizations’ expertise to deliver innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, compliance and product integrity. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to supporting industries where healthcare and food safety are critical,” ISI E-Beam president Paul Juat said.

ISI E-Beam’s electron beam facility in Tanay, Rizal integrates sterilization and cold storage in one location to support the handling and storage of frozen products.

It offers high-volume processing capacity for local and export-oriented industries.

The facility is equipped with two cold rooms, providing a combined capacity of 576 pallet positions.

With turnaround times as fast as 24 hours for routine sterilization services, ISI E-Beam offers efficient and scalable solution for clients across various sectors.