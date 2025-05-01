^

Business

Phinma ramps up first township development

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Phinma Properties vice president and chief housing officer Paolo Reyes told The STAR that more developments are underway this year for the P12-billion Saludad township.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Phinma Properties of the Del Rosario family’s Phinma Group is ramping up the development of its first township, the 21-hectare Saludad in Bacolod City, with similar master-planned projects also being explored in other areas of the country.

Phinma Properties vice president and chief housing officer Paolo Reyes told The STAR that more developments are underway this year for the P12-billion Saludad township.

“By this year, the Tryp Hotel will start construction and also, hopefully once they get their appropriate permits and licenses, the Southwestern University will start toward the end of the year,” he said.

Reyes said that land development of the southern portion of the township is set to be completed by 2026.

“We’re accelerating the northern portion. We’re starting on it already. So Phase 2, which was supposed to start next year, because of the take-up, we started doing it,” he said.

Phinma Properties has partnered with JEPP Real Estate Co. of the Jacinto, Echaus and Puentevella families for the Saludad township, which will integrate residential enclaves, commercial hubs, educational institutions, hospitality components and retail areas.

Targeted to be a catalyst for local economic development, the mixed-use township will create commercial spaces and a retail center that attract investors and entrepreneurs as well as generate new jobs and opportunities.

Over the weekend, the company launched its first mid-rise residential building in Saludad called Maayo Terraces.

Reyes said the first tower, which will offer about 128 units, is expected to generate P600 million in reservations sales.

Construction will commence by the fourth quarter and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Overall, Phinma Properties will be putting up 11 mid-rise residential condominium buildings in Saludad.

“In 2026, we will launch the second tower. So every year, we will launch a new tower,” Reyes said.

“Saludad is a township that evolves with Bacolod. Maayo Terraces is just the beginning – a first chapter in a place where people, purpose and progress come together,” he said.

With over 30 years of experience and expertise in real estate development, Phinma Properties provides quality homes for Filipinos and ensures residents have access to opportunities that support their growth.

The company is committed to pursuing expansion in emerging cities and regions.

Aside from Saludad, Reyes said that Phinma Properties is also looking at other potential township developments.

“We’re working on several pipelines but we haven’t finalized anything yet. But we’re going to get there,” he said.

