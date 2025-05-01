Cemex Philippines rebrands to Concreat Holdings

MANILA, Philippines — Cemex Holdings Philippines has completed its rebranding initiative, with the company now officially Concreat Holdings Philippines Inc.

The rebranding, which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, was undertaken as part of the company’s evolution following the acquisition by the Consunji Group, led by diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, late last year.

Concreat Holdings said the new name, which combines the words Consunji and create, reflects its renewed focus on integrity, reliability, resilience and nation-building.

Concreat Holdings president and CEO Herbert Consunji said the rebranding represents a bold new direction under DMCI management, guided by an all-Filipino team deeply rooted in local insight and long-term stewardship.

“Concreat symbols a blend of concrete strength and shared vision,” Consunji said.

“It brings together Cemex Philippines’ national footprint and DMCI’s broad capabilities across construction, real estate, energy, mining and water services. Our integration goes beyond operations – it is built on shared values and a collective commitment to nation-building,” he said.

Concreat Holdings, which is now managed and owned by Filipinos, plans to continue operating its Solid cement plant in Antipolo and Apo cement plant in Cebu.

To ensure continuity and trust for partners and customers, established brands such as Rizal, Island and APO will remain part of Concreat’s product portfolio.

The brands are recognized for their strength, durability and consistent performance in Philippine construction.

“While challenges remain, DMCI has a strong track record of navigating industry cycles with discipline and determination. We are especially grateful to the previous management of Cemex Philippines for laying the groundwork we now proudly build upon,” Consunji said.

Last December, the Consunji Group, through diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and Dacon Corp., completed its acquisition of Cemex Asian South East Corp. for $272 million.

Concreat Holdings is spending P1.9 billion this year for process optimization and equipment upgrades.

The company is targeting to become profitable in two to three years’ time.