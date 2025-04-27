DOTr to deploy more K9 units to LRT, MRT stations

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon inspecting the K9 units in Clark, Pampanga on April 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to deploy additional K9 units at Metro Manila’s Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said on April 21 that the DOTr is considering removing x-ray scanners to decongest queues at train stations.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 27, Dizon reiterated the DOTr’s plan to deploy more K9 units at MRT-3 and LRT stations, saying the move — combined with AI-enabled CCTV cameras and increased security personnel — is expected to significantly shorten passenger lines without compromising commuter safety and security.

Prior to the deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs to MRT and LRT stations, Dizon visited the Philippine Coast Guard K9 Facility in Clark, Pampanga, on Saturday for an inspection.

Train stations in Metro Manila usually have long queues, especially during rush hours.

The LRT has a total of 38 stations across two lines. LRT-1 has 20 stations, while LRT-2 has 18.

Meanwhile, MRT-3 has 13 stations.