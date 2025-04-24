DOT: Direct India-Philippines flights to launch soon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will soon have direct flights to and from India later this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Wednesday, April 23.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco made the announcement during a luncheon hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) at Dusit Thani Manila, saying Air India will launch non-stop flights to Manila in the near future.

Frasco called the move a “significant development” and highlighted India as a “huge potential source market,” citing the country’s reputation for frequent international travel.

India is among the world’s fastest-growing outbound tourism markets. In the first half of 2024 alone, 15 million Indians reportedly traveled abroad.

While not the top source of tourists in Southeast Asia, data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed that nearly 4.3 million Indians visited the region in the first three quarters of 2024.

Indian travelers also spend significantly when going overseas. According to India’s central bank, outbound travel expenses reached $31.7 billion (P1.79 trillion) in fiscal year 2024, with $17 billion (P962 billion) spent particularly on travel.

In the Philippines, tourism from India has been on the rise. ASEAN data shows that 70,286 Indian nationals visited the country in 2023, around 20,000 more than in 2022. The DOT earlier reported that almost 79,000 Indian tourists arrived in the country in 2024 alone.

“We are hopeful that the Air India flights will begin in the latter part of this year. We have had various coordinations, both with Air India, our private sector,” Frasco said, as quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

She added that the Department of Transportation (DOTr), along with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), continues to work closely with the tourism sector to enhance connectivity and boost international arrivals.

Other than Air India, she said airlines such as Air Canada, Air France and United Airlines have partnered with the Philippine government to strengthen global tourism links by launching new direct routes to and from Manila.

Frasco also said the DOT is working to “elevate the quality of tourism infrastructure,” not just for air, land, and sea travel, but also by improving the country’s digital infrastructure to enhance the overall travel experience.

“In terms of connectivity, we do not enjoy the advantage that our neighbors have in ASEAN in terms of international land travel,” she explained.

Some of the DOT’s convergence projects focus on upgrading transportation routes and developing new ports, aimed at enhancing the country’s cruise tourism portfolio.

During the 12th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting in January, Frasco said the Philippines hopes to make itself “a top destination” for Indian tourists and strengthen its ties with India.