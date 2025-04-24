^

DOT: Direct India-Philippines flights to launch soon

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 3:22pm
DOT: Direct India-Philippines flights to launch soon
File photo of Air India plane.
Air India via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will soon have direct flights to and from India later this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Wednesday, April 23.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco made the announcement during a luncheon hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) at Dusit Thani Manila, saying Air India will launch non-stop flights to Manila in the near future.

Frasco called the move a “significant development” and highlighted India as a “huge potential source market,” citing the country’s reputation for frequent international travel.

India is among the world’s fastest-growing outbound tourism markets. In the first half of 2024 alone, 15 million Indians reportedly traveled abroad. 

While not the top source of tourists in Southeast Asia, data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed that nearly 4.3 million Indians visited the region in the first three quarters of 2024.

Indian travelers also spend significantly when going overseas. According to India’s central bank, outbound travel expenses reached $31.7 billion (P1.79 trillion) in fiscal year 2024, with $17 billion (P962 billion) spent particularly on travel.

In the Philippines, tourism from India has been on the rise. ASEAN data shows that 70,286 Indian nationals visited the country in 2023, around 20,000 more than in 2022. The DOT earlier reported that almost 79,000 Indian tourists arrived in the country in 2024 alone.

“We are hopeful that the Air India flights will begin in the latter part of this year. We have had various coordinations, both with Air India, our private sector,” Frasco said, as quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

She added that the Department of Transportation (DOTr), along with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), continues to work closely with the tourism sector to enhance connectivity and boost international arrivals.

Other than Air India, she said airlines such as Air Canada, Air France and United Airlines have partnered with the Philippine government to strengthen global tourism links by launching new direct routes to and from Manila.

Frasco also said the DOT is working to “elevate the quality of tourism infrastructure,” not just for air, land, and sea travel, but also by improving the country’s digital infrastructure to enhance the overall travel experience.

“In terms of connectivity, we do not enjoy the advantage that our neighbors have in ASEAN in terms of international land travel,” she explained. 

Some of the DOT’s convergence projects focus on upgrading transportation routes and developing new ports, aimed at enhancing the country’s cruise tourism portfolio.

During the 12th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting in January, Frasco said the Philippines hopes to make itself “a top destination” for Indian tourists and strengthen its ties with India. 

AIR INDIA

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

DIRECT FLIGHTS

INDIA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
DOF streamlines tax perks for education

DOF streamlines tax perks for education

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Department of Finance has rolled out new regulations aimed at simplifying access to tax incentives for education-related...
Business
fbtw

Context as our weapon in the fight against fake news

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 15 hours ago
In this era where digital platforms have become the primary sources and conduits of information, we continue to face an increasing challenge: the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation.
Business
fbtw
BSP: New pricing scheme for fund transfers out soon

BSP: New pricing scheme for fund transfers out soon

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to release this week an exposure draft outlining a new pricing mechanism aimed at lowering...
Business
fbtw
DA set to fulfill Marcos' P20-per-kilo-rice campaign promise starting in Visayas

DA set to fulfill Marcos' P20-per-kilo-rice campaign promise starting in Visayas

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
The Philippine government is set to roll out President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise...
Business
fbtw
Illicit vape items worth P3.26 billion go up in smoke

Illicit vape items worth P3.26 billion go up in smoke

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has ramped up its campaign against smuggling with the destruction of P3.26 billion worth of illicit...
Business
fbtw
ACEN eyes up to P30 billion from stock rights offer

ACEN eyes up to P30 billion from stock rights offer

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is returning to the capital market this year to raise up to P30 billion in fresh funds to further beef...
Business
fbtw
Eton earmarks P900 million for&nbsp;property upgrades

Eton earmarks P900 million for property upgrades

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Eton Properties Philippines Inc., the real estate arm of Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc., is allocating P900 million in capital...
Business
fbtw

Trade wars and fintech

By Lito Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Trade wars are often viewed through the lens of tariffs, manufacturing and geopolitics.
Business
fbtw
Approved construction permits down in February

Approved construction permits down in February

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Construction activities in the Philippines are slowing down as the number of building permits approved nationwide dipped by...
Business
fbtw
