Additional 30% pay for private workers on Black Saturday â€” DOLE

Business

Additional 30% pay for private workers on Black Saturday — DOLE

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 12:29pm
A penitent bathes in Manila Bay after performing self-flagellation during Maundy Thursday as part of Holy Week celebrations in Rosario, Philippine province of Cavite on April 17, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Private sector workers who report for duty on Black Saturday, April 19, are entitled to additional compensation, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced.

Under Labor Advisory No. 04, Series of 2025, employees who work on this special non-working holiday must receive an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

This comes after Malacañang declared April 19 as a special non-working holiday.

“For work performed during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130%),” DOLE said.

If the employee works beyond eight hours, they are entitled to another 30% of their hourly rate on top of the holiday pay (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Employees working on Black Saturday that also falls on their rest day must be paid an additional 50% of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

Work performed beyond eight hours on such days warrants an extra 30% of the hourly rate based on the holiday-rest day rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked).

However, the “no work, no pay” rule applies to those who do not report for duty on Black Saturday, unless a company policy or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

HOLY WEEK
