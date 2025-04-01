^

Business

DA mulls ‘gradual’ increase in rice tariff

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
April 1, 2025 | 12:00am
DA mulls â€˜gradualâ€™ increase in rice tariff
File photo of prices of rice in Philippine market.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing for the retention of the current rice tariff rate of 15 percent for the next quarter before a “gradual” increase is made to prevent market shocks.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan think that any increase in the rice tariff should be made in the next review, which will be at the end of the first half.

Tiu Laurel said they would meet with President Marcos to discuss the recent review on the rice tariffs and the possible actions moving forward.

“We will be recommending an increase in tariff (in June), but maybe gradual increases so there will be no market shocks,” he said.

The rate of increase will still have to be determined during the next round of review.

“What should not happen, which I think is correct, is (an increase) from 15 percent to 35 percent in one go,” Tiu Laurel said.

“That is dangerous. There will be market shocks. That is my personal recommendation,” he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) led the review on the country’s rice tariff rate last March 27, pursuant to the regular review mandated under Marcos’ Executive Order 62, which lowered the tariffs to 15 percent.

The review was co-chaired by the DA, with various rice industry stakeholders present during the meeting.

Sources present during the meeting told The STAR that there was no recommendation to increase or keep the current rice tariff rate because NEDA did not want to “preempt” the Tariff Commission (TC)’s public hearing on the rice tariff, which was held the following day.

“(It was) more on discussing what is happening to the (rice) market and what was the impact of the tariff cut, among others,” a source said.

The TC conducted a public hearing on March 28 regarding the petition of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura to revert the rice tariff rates to 35 percent for in-quota and 50 percent for out-quota imports.

In a related development, Tiu Laurel said the DA would be maintaining the maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) on imported premium rice at P45 per kilo for the next two months to prevent palay prices from going down further since the dry season harvest is about to peak soon.

Tiu Laurel disclosed that he initially wanted to bring down the imported rice MSRP to as low as P42 per kilo.

But since palay prices are falling down, the DA opted to stop at P45 per kilo to prevent traders from speculating in the market that could lead to lower farmgate prices, he added.

“This will be the MSRP until the harvest is done so that traders and rice millers buy palay at a price that farmers will not lose money,” Tiu Laurel said.

Various industry groups have lamented that farmgate prices of palay have dropped to as low as P14 per kilo, which they say is already below break-even cost, compared to last year’s P24 per kilo average price.

Industry stakeholders blamed the dropped in palay prices to the record-high imports last year that flooded the market as well as to the rice tariff cut that incentivized traders and millers to purchase cheaper foreign rice supplies.

RICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos asked to block LRT-1 fare hike

Marcos asked to block LRT-1 fare hike

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Starting April 2, passengers riding the LRT-1 will see fare hikes ranging from P20 to P55, an increase of P5 to P10 from the...
Business
fbtw
April 1: Gasoline prices to jump by P1.40 per liter

April 1: Gasoline prices to jump by P1.40 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Motorists should prepare for another round of fuel price hike starting Tuesday, April 1.
Business
fbtw
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record

Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record

8 hours ago
Tokyo led another plunge across Asian markets on Monday while gold hit a record high as investors steel themselves for a wave...
Business
fbtw

The next level

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The local movers and shakers of our BPO industry have been trying to keep a stiff upper lip about the dangers posed by Artificial Intelligence to their survival.
Business
fbtw

Copper soars on tariffs, tech

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Copper prices surged to new all-time highs last Wednesday, with Comex futures climbing to $5.37 per pound before settling at $5.13 by Friday’s close.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DigiPlus commits P100 million for community projects

DigiPlus commits P100 million for community projects

1 hour ago
DigiPlus Interactive, through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has committed P100 million in 2024 to support...
Business
fbtw
Arthaland acquires P266 million properties in Quezon City

Arthaland acquires P266 million properties in Quezon City

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Listed real estate developer Arthaland Corp. is expanding its residential portfolio in Quezon City following the acquisition...
Business
fbtw
Raslag, Filinvest forge 2-year power supply deal

Raslag, Filinvest forge 2-year power supply deal

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Raslag Corp., the renewable energy arm of the Nepomuceno Group, has scored a two-year contract to deliver clean power to the...
Business
fbtw
SC affirms SEC authority to accredit external auditors

SC affirms SEC authority to accredit external auditors

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has secured a favorable decision from the Supreme Court on its authority...
Business
fbtw
PPA to remit record-high P5.2 billion dividends

PPA to remit record-high P5.2 billion dividends

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Ports Authority is handing over P5.2 billion in dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury for 2024, maintaining...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with