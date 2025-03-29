^

Business

Acciona begins works on South Commuter Railway Project

The Philippine Star
March 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Acciona begins works on South Commuter Railway Project
The SCRP is part of the larger 54.6-kilometer North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project that runs from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna. Once constructed, the modern suburban railway line will significantly cut the travel time from Clark to Calamba by 50 percent.
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Acciona, together with its joint venture partner D.M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI), has commenced the construction of the permanent works on the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) Contract Package 02.

The SCRP is part of the larger 54.6-kilometer North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project that runs from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna. Once constructed, the modern suburban railway line will significantly cut the travel time from Clark to Calamba by 50 percent.

Acciona, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, is bringing its expertise to the Philippines through the SCRP. Through the years, Acciona has built more than 3,000-km of rail track and 1,200- km of high-speed lines.

Acciona Southeast Asia managing director Ruben Camba said the SCRP project would create a modern, efficient and reliable railway system that will significantly benefit the Filipino people.

The project is expected to create 365,000 jobs and increase ridership to an estimated one million passengers by 2045.

“We are proud to mark the beginning of the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) Package 2, a transformative development that will improve the lives ofmillions of Filipinos by providing faster, safer, and more accessible transportation,” Camba said.

“This project is more than just building a railway – it’s about connecting communities, creating jobs, and supportinginclusive growth across Luzon,” he added.

Known for its sustainable infrastructure projects, Camba said Acciona is focused on creating an environment-friendly public transportation system in the Philippines. He added the comapany is utilizing cutting-edge technology in constructing an elevated railway to minimize disruption and flood risks in communities.

“At Acciona, we are deeply committed to sustainable and environmentally responsible construction practices. We are incorporating innovative technologies and green solutionsthat minimize environmental impact and promote long-term resilience,” Camba said.

Early this month, the first bored piles supporting the 7.9-km elevated rail viaduct structure were cast following the successful execution of the geotechnical investigation works and the test piles. The commencement of permanent works on the SCRP CP S-02 project follows the successful execution of the ground investigations and testing works marking the next phase in the construction of the 7.9kilometer railway viaduct running from Blumentritt to Sta Ana in the City of Manila, which includes three elevated stations – España, Santa Mesa and Paco.

