DOTr orders expansion of Siargao Airport

MANILA, Philippines — Transport Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the expansion of Siargao Airport, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Thursday, March 27.

According to the agency, Dizon expressed frustration over the airport's congestion during his recent inspection, saying that the facility was too cramped for travelers.

“Tututukan natin ang expansion at pagpapaganda ng Siargao Airport bilang isang international gateway na nagpapakita ng lumalaking kahalagahan ng Siargao Island na itinuturing na isa sa mga top tourist destinations sa buong bansa,” Dizon said in a statement.

(We will monitor the expansion and improvement of the Siargao Airport as an international gateway that shows the growing beauty of Siargao Island that is treated as one of the top tourist destinations in the whole country.)

As part of the improvements, Dizon ordered the removal of excessive X-ray machines to streamline security checks.

He also directed the expansion of the passenger terminal building to increase seating capacity and improve overall comfort for travelers.

The Siargao Airport currently operates 17 daily flights, Dizon said.

Among the changes, Dizon also ordered the removal of the VIP lounge, saying that the space should instead be used to ease congestion for regular passengers.

"Grabe ang hirap ng mga kababayan natin at 'yung mga turista dito. Sobrang sikip at mainit. Pinatanggal ko itong VIP lounge hindi naman kailangan to and magagamit ito para lumawag kahit konti ang space para sa pasahero," Dizon said.

(Our citizens and tourists are struggling here. It is so congested and small. I already had the VIP lounge removed because this is not needed and it can be used to give some additional space for the passengers.)