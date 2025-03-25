PNOC eyes offshore wind port in Batangas

PNOC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government of Batangas to explore the feasibility of an OSW integration port in the province.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) is planning to construct an integrated port in Batangas this year to bolster the country’s offshore wind development (OSW).

The deal, signed by PNOC president and CEO Oliver Butalid and Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, involves engaging in scoping and feasibility studies, technical assessments and data-sharing efforts.

“PNOC will cause the development of the port, whether by itself or with a private partner. It is also looking at a straight lease business model for purely commercial purposes as another option,” said Ma. Rowena Raymundo, senior vice president for energy investments at PNOC.

The construction is targeted for late this year, with the facility expected to be ready by 2027.

“PNOC has been actively exploring the most suitable, feasible and fastest way to have the OSW port ready for use by OSW developers,” Raymundo said.

Asked for the funding, Raymundo estimates about $100 million for an OSW marshalling or integration port.

“While PNOC can allocate its own funds for this purpose, we believe a partnership with private investors with a proven track record in OSW port development would be most ideal,” she said.

The port development aligns well with the Marcos administration’s target of delivering the first kilowatt-hours of OSW power by 2028.

“Despite the challenges it faces, the DOE’s (Department of Energy) implementing arm is finding all means to pursue its plans on OSW port development, recognizing that this infrastructure is determined to be one of the most critical infra gaps in the development of OSW in the country,” Raymundo said.

Earlier, PNOC had estimated around P5 billion to repurpose its existing Batangas facility into an OSW integration port, exploring a potential public-private partnership arrangement.

The project aims to support OSW development in the Batangas and Mindoro wind corridor, providing developers with critical infrastructure for storing and assembling wind turbine components.