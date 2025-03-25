HCT incorporates AI in health care training

MANILA, Philippines — The Health care Training Center is setting a new standard in health care education, leveraging cutting-edge innovation and global collaborations to prepare the next generation of medical professionals. With a commitment to excellence, HCT is transforming health care training through advanced technology, immersive learning experiences and strategic international partnerships.

The HCT, the Philippines’ largest health care skills training center, is at the forefront of transforming health care education through advanced technology, strategic global partnerships and a steadfast commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Upholding the highest worldwide training standards, HCT has been leading health care education advances since its founding in 2007. By incorporating best practices from international health care organizations, HCT has produced generations of Filipino medical professionals who are equipped to handle the challenges of a constantly evolving field.

“The world knows Filipino nurses to be the best. What you don’t often see or hear is that the first six months of employment are the worst, as stated by many medical doctors,” said HCT president Armand del Rosario.

In order to keep its training programs in line with international standards, HCT works closely with leaders and organizations in the health care industry worldwide. To keep up with new developments and industry best practices, especially when it comes to incorporating technology into instruction, the institute attends international conferences.

“We’ve witnessed how the Western world has incorporated virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) into health care education,” Del Rosario said. “Now, we’re making sure Filipino nurses gain access to the same innovations.”

A testament to this commitment is HCT’s recent three-year partnership with UbiSim, the world’s leading virtual reality simulation platform for nurses. Exclusively run on Meta Quest VR headsets, UbiSim provides immersive, hands-on training that enhances clinical judgment, decision-making and confidence among students.

While the UbiSim partnership marks a major milestone for HCT, the institute is also exploring future collaborations to expand its impact beyond the Philippines.

According to Del Rosario, “We have pending partnerships in Europe, Canada and the US. At this time, we are concentrating on optimizing the potential of virtual reality training, but we are also considering how we can apply our knowledge to other healthcare domains and regions in the future.”

Through consistent innovation, bolstering international collaborations and ensuring that training aligns with real-world needs, HCT is reinventing the future of health care education. The institute’s innovative work is shaping the next generation of medical professionals and enhancing the Philippines’ standing as a world leader in health care education.