^

Business

CLI mulls another P5 billion bond offer later this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2025 | 12:00am
CLI mulls another P5 billionÂ bond offer later this year
Cebu Landmasters Inc.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is looking at another sustainability-linked debt facility later this year after successfully raising P5 billion from an oversubscribed sustainability-linked bond issuance.

CLI listed on Friday its P5-billion sustainability-linked bonds on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., reinforcing its commitment to addressing the country’s housing backlog and significantly expanding its affordable housing portfolio.

The company said the newly listed Series D and E bonds, due in 2028 and 2030, respectively, received strong market reception.

Series D bonds, totaling P2.86 billion, carry an interest rate of 6.6348 percent, while Series E bonds, worth P2.14 billion, have an interest rate of 6.9157 percent.

“This one, you have a bond offering that has a sustainability target attached to it. And it makes it very meaningful. So we’re just the second company to do this in the country,” CLI chief operating officer Jose Franco Soberano said.

As part of the sustainability-linked bonds, CLI chief finance officer Grant Cheng said the company is committed to building 8,500 affordable housing units by February 2027 as an intermediate target and then a total of 16,000 by February 2029.

“And that is a real economic condition, which means that not hitting those targets will result in our coupon rate getting stepped up. So we’re putting our money where our mouths are. If we don’t hit it, our interest rates will get expensive,” Cheng said.

A sustainability-linked bond is a unique financial instrument tied to an environmental, social and governance objective. If the issuer fails to meet its sustainability targets within a specified period, the interest rate increases.

CLI is the first real estate developer in the country to use affordable housing as the key success metric for a sustainability-linked bond.

With its latest sustainability-linked bond issuance, CLI is taking a definitive step toward making home ownership more accessible for Filipinos and ensure that the country’s housing needs are met through sustainable and impactful solutions.

The company so far has built over 14,000 affordable housing units, a number that will exceed 30,000 by the bond’s maturity.

The issuance marks the second tranche of CLI’s P15-billion shelf-registration program, leaving P5 billion available for future issuances.

CLI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Banana exporters fear losing Japan market

Banana exporters fear losing Japan market

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines lost its crown as the top banana supplier to China last year. Will the country also lose the Japan marke...
Business
fbtw

SM to open 2 new NU campuses this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The SM Group is opening two new National University  campuses this year to mark the educational institution’s 125th anniversary.
Business
fbtw
Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale

Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale

By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
Hokkaido, Japan is among the most attractive winter destinations for Filipinos and tourists from around the world with its...
Business
fbtw

The psychology behind money muling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Money mules have emerged as hidden gears in the complex machine of financial fraud, facilitating scams that cost consumers billions worldwide.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Bayfront living&rsquo;: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developer&rsquo;s address of choice

‘Bayfront living’: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developer’s address of choice

By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
A luxury real estate developer described Central Roxas Boulevard as the “new address of opulence,” saying that...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Exporters group seeks more government support

Exporters group seeks more government support

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s umbrella group of exporters is pushing for stronger government support with export performance expected...
Business
fbtw

Domestic trade value down in Q4

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Goods traded within the country declined by 25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the previous year amid the series of typhoons that hit the country.
Business
fbtw
Monde clearing path for food security, healthier products

Monde clearing path for food security, healthier products

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. continues to lead in clearing the path for better and healthier products as part of the...
Business
fbtw

Feedback is key to learning and improvement

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Some books may have been written years ago, but as I browsed through them, I found that they still make much sense today.
Business
fbtw

MPower expands tie-up with Go family-led firms

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
MPower, the local retail electricity arm of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co., is further strengthening its partnership with the family of businessman Emilio Go.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with