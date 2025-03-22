â€˜Bayfront livingâ€™: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developerâ€™s address of choice

^

‘Bayfront living’: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developer’s address of choice

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 10:01am
Night view of Central Roxas Boulevard in Manila featuring the Admiral complex taken March 12, 2025.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — A luxury real estate developer described Central Roxas Boulevard as the “new address of opulence,” saying that it continues to redefine luxury and grandeur along Manila’s iconic bayfront.

Central Roxas Boulevard, located at the heart of the nation’s capital, has served as the backdrop to history, welcoming presidents, popes, foreign dignitaries and some of the world’s most influential figures.

It also serves as a gateway to the country’s most treasured sites, housing historically rich and culturally significant landmarks.

For these reasons, Anchor Land said it chooses Central Roxas Boulevard to become a site of its upcoming luxury development, the Paronama Manila.

“Central Roxas Boulevard has it all—legacy, heritage, culture, and a thriving local economy. It is also the city’s most global district, home to major embassies, financial hubs, and key business institutions. Owning a property here is like owning a piece of history,” Anchor Land President Beth Ventura said during a sunset sail the developer hosted with eventologist Tim Yap on March 12.

She said the upcoming property is an addition to their Admiral Complex, composed of  Admiral Hotel Manila, Admiral Baysuites and Admiral Grandsuites, that is eyed to be a “crown jewel of Central Roxas Boulevard” and would set a standard for “elegant bayfront living.” 

“Imagine stepping into your home with a breathtaking 360-degree view of the bay.” she added, likening the view to a “painting.”

Manila Bay's famous golden hour
Anchor Land/Released

Ventura also emphasized the need to revitalize Central Roxas Boulevard as a business district where investments would be made.

She cited that decades ago, most businesses went to Bonifacio Global City and Makati City. However, she said that Anchor Land is anchored on “the forefront of changing and transforming” Central Roxas Boulevard. 

“Our business principle evolves in the fact that there are districts that are unattended, underserved. And in reality, it's where you're supposed to put the money. There [are] opportunities there,” she said.

The exec said they followed the same principle as before, with their beginnings in Manila’s Chinatown, prior to the birth of the Admiral complex. She mentioned that what would set their property apart from others is the view.

“Anchor Land believes true luxury is more than just a prestigious location—it’s about creating spaces that cater to the sophisticated lifestyles of the elite. That’s why our upcoming development on Central Roxas Boulevard is thoughtfully crafted, ensuring every detail harmonizes exclusivity, functionality, and timeless elegance,” Ventura said.

“You have to characterize the district with fundamentals that contribute to the long-term value of the property. Then, this is what you have here. It's historical.You have the embassies. You have high-end residents coming here already. So you have all the right elements put together,” she added.

Soon-to-rise

Marking 20 years of industry leadership in luxury residential real estate, Anchor Land has strengthened its portfolio while expanding its footprint in prime destinations and key investment hotspots, including Roxas Boulevard, Manila’s historic Millionaire’s Row.

It broke ground for the P20 billion Panorama Manila, a 53-storey luxury residential tower, in October 2024.

Anchor Land’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Li, who led the groundbreaking ceremony, said their company vows to “continue to redefine the skyline of this storied district and solidify our legacy of five-star hospitality and luxurious living” with this new expansion.

ANCHOR LAND
SM to open 2 new NU campuses this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group is opening two new National University  campuses this year to mark the educational institution's 125th anniversary.
Permission to leave early

By Francis J. Kong | 12 hours ago
A new employee quickly realized their boss was a control freak – nothing went out without approval.
NEDA OKs P70.6 billion projects for infrastructure, community resilience

NEDA OKs P70.6 billion projects for infrastructure, community resilience

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The National Economic and Development Authority  Board has approved P70.6 billion worth of projects aimed at boosting...
The psychology behind money muling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 12 hours ago
Money mules have emerged as hidden gears in the complex machine of financial fraud, facilitating scams that cost consumers billions worldwide.
Market snaps 2-day climb, tracks Walls Street drop

Market snaps 2-day climb, tracks Walls Street drop

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Share prices once again tracked Wall Street's overnight performance, but this time on a downward path.
EEI infusing fresh capital into foreign unit

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Construction giant EEI Corp. is injecting fresh capital to its foreign business unit to support the development of its international projects.
Analysts mixed on move to relax minimum float

Analysts mixed on move to relax minimum float

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
While gains are expected from the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc.  move to lower the minimum public float requirement...
Airlines to charge cheaper in April

Airlines to charge cheaper in April

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Filipinos will pay for cheaper airfares when they book flights in April, after the government lowered the fuel surcharge by...
Index climbs on positive cues from Wall Street

Index climbs on positive cues from Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Positive cues from Wall Street helped the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index  advance for a second consecutive...
BSP profit surges to P117.6 billion in 2024

BSP profit surges to P117.6 billion in 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  earned P117.6 billion in 2024, nearly five times higher than the P26.5 billion in 2023,...
