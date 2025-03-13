THAIFEX â€“ HOREC Asia 2025 wraps up with focus on tech, sustainability; PH among largest hosted buyers

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 wraps up with focus on tech, sustainability; PH among largest hosted buyers

THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 addressed global trends in sustainability and digital experiences with an exceptional showcase of eco-friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies for the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering industry.

BANGKOK, Thailand — The THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 trade show concluded last week, March 7, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Thailand, drawing 19,454 unique trade visitors from 87 countries and regions, a 23% increase from its inaugural edition.

The event featured 466 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions and facilitated 2,408 pre-arranged meetings—a 47% increase from the previous year, involving over 600 hosted buyers.

A prime hunting and networking ground for industry leaders, emerging players and key decision-makers, THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 saw its largest turnout of invited buyers to date.

The Philippines had the second-largest group of hosted buyers, following Vietnam and ahead of Malaysia, reflecting the increasing demand for hospitality solutions as these countries become more popular tourist destinations.

Shifting market trends in HoReCa industry

The hospitality sector is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by evolving consumer demands, technological innovation, and sustainability imperatives.

In line with its theme, “Shaping the Future of HoReCa,” THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 addressed global trends in sustainability and digital experiences with an exceptional showcase of eco-friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies.

The rise in hosted buyers at THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 underscores a growing recognition among businesses that investing in smarter, more efficient hospitality solutions is no longer optional but necessary for staying competitive.

“THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 has proven to be a valuable platform for Southeast Asia’s HoReCa industry, where participants forge new connections with international partners beyond the region to adopt and implement the latest technological innovations, allowing them to stay relevant and competitive,” said Mathias Kuepper, managing director and VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse.

The all-inclusive event boasted a complete overview of the sector’s most sales-generating and future-forward products and services across 9 HoReCa segments: Bakery and Ice Cream, Café and Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech and Wellness.

Tech, sustainability in focus

Photo courtesy of Philstar.com/Jap Tobias and Koelnmesse Pte Ltd / THAIFEX – HOREC Asia Eco-friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability and customer experience across the hospitality sector were awarded in the THAIFEX - HOREC Innovation Awards 2025.

This year’s edition highlighted AI-powered automation, sustainability and culinary advancements as emerging trends in HoReCa. It served as a barometer for where the industry is headed, emphasizing that innovation is key to meeting the changing expectations of modern consumers.

At the event, a dedicated Tech Lounge showcased AI-driven service enhancements, robotics and smart kitchen solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and guest experience.

The increasing use of AI in hospitality is expected to streamline food preparation, reduce waste and improve customer interactions, paving the way for a more tech-integrated industry.

Meanwhile, as consumer awareness about sustainability grows, the hospitality sector is under pressure to balance profitability with environmentally responsible practices.

Sustainability remained a key theme, with exhibitors presenting eco-friendly packaging, waste reduction solutions and energy-efficient kitchen equipment to reduce the industry’s impact on the environment.

Recognizing innovation, skills

A major highlight of the event was the THAIFEX - HOREC Innovation Awards 2025, which recognized transformative solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability and customer experience across the hospitality sector.

Now in its second edition, the awards attracted 125 entries from across the region, with 36 innovations recognized—including 10 winners and 26 finalists—after a rigorous evaluation of technological advancement and real-world impact.

Award-winning innovations included:

CHEFTOP-X by UNOX : An AI-powered smart combi oven that automatically selects optimal cooking programs.



: An AI-powered smart combi oven that automatically selects optimal cooking programs. Noodle and Beverage Bot by Codemax: A robotic kitchen system with self-ordering kiosks, streamlining labor and service efficiency.



A robotic kitchen system with self-ordering kiosks, streamlining labor and service efficiency. Bean-free Coffee by Prefer: Southeast Asia’s first bean-free coffee with customizable caffeine levels, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional coffee production.

Paper Cutlery by Thai Paper: Fully recyclable and PEFC-certified cutlery designed to reduce single-use plastic waste.



Fully recyclable and PEFC-certified cutlery designed to reduce single-use plastic waste. Hybrid Bedsheet & Towel by Hitrade: Designed for extended durability and reduced waste, addressing the issue of textile overuse in the hospitality industry.

Beyond innovations, the event also focused on education and skills development. The HOREC Academy hosted over 20 sessions, engaging participants with insights, trends and strategies to help businesses grow in an evolving market.

Additionally, two major competitions took place at the event: the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge and the ASEAN Barista Team Championship.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias (From top) Baristas of Team Tablo and Team Davao's Finest represented the Philippines against 14 countries in the 2025 ASEAN Barista Champion.

The latter saw 16 teams from across ASEAN competing for the top spot, including two teams from the Philippines—Team Davao’s Finest and Team Tablo—who represented the country against 14 other regional competitors.

Team Tablo advanced to the quarterfinals, showcasing the growing talent and expertise of Filipino baristas on the regional stage, while teams from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia ended up as Champion, 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

With its growing international reach, THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2026 is expected to continue serving as a key event for hospitality innovation in the region.

During a press conference, organizers have already announced plans to expand the event’s scope with new activities, further strengthening global partnerships and industry insights.



Editor's Note: This story was produced by the Advertising Content Team during a hosted visit to Thailand, organized by THAIFEX- HOREC Asia.