ALI rebrands hospitality arm, to spend over $500 million

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2025 | 12:00am
ALI has unveiled a new chapter in its hospitality business, Ayala Land Hospitality (ALH), relaunching the brand with an aggressive expansion mapped out.
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is spending over $500 million in the next five years to accelerate the growth of its newly rebranded hospitality arm.

ALI has unveiled a new chapter in its hospitality business, Ayala Land Hospitality (ALH), relaunching the brand with an aggressive expansion mapped out.

“At present, we have over 4,000 rooms, making us one of the largest hospitality players in the country. By 2030, we aim to nearly double that number and achieve a double digit annual growth over the next five years,” ALH CEO George Aquino said.

“These goals will be propelled by a capex investment of over $500 million,” he said.

ALH is consolidating its portfolio which spans homegrown brands like Seda Hotels, El Nido Resorts and Huni, Lio, alongside international luxury names such as Raffles Makati, Fairmont Makati and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Makati.

The company said the relaunch aligns with the country’s ambitious target of 12 million tourist arrivals by 2028, capitalizing on key government infrastructure projects that are opening up new travel corridors.

Aquino said that ALH is also set to introduce a new five-star homegrown concept as part of its expansion.

The plan is to introduce these new five-star homegrown brand in Cebu and Batangas, adding between 400 and 600 rooms to the group’s portfolio.

“We will also continue to look at acquisitions to speed up our expansion and accelerate our brand building,” Aquino said.

ALI senior vice president and leasing and hospitality group head Mariana Zobel de Ayala said the company over the years has invested over $500 million in expanding its tourism assets across the country.

“Our developments have helped unlocked new destinations, elevate the quality of travel experiences and create stronger demand for Philippine tourism, but on a global stage. At Ayala Land, hospitality has always been more than just a business, it’s an opportunity  to shape experience, elevate destinations and contribute to both community and nation-building,” she said.

Moving forward, Zobel said the company’s planned $500-million investment over the next five years will be funded by a mix of debt and equity.

“It has been a very profitable business line for us,” she said.

ALH is reinvesting in its flagship properties, modernizing Seda’s business hotels, upgrading El Nido Resorts and refining guest experiences.

Its pipeline of new hotels and resort destinations, meanwhile, will leverage ALI’s expansive estates nationwide, integrating hospitality into vibrant townships and natural landscapes.

As global travelers seek more immersive and culturally rich experiences, ALH said that its strategic refresh positions the company as a key player in shaping the next era of Philippine tourism.

“We believe in crafting unforgettable stays that celebrate both place and experience. Each property will showcase meaningful design brought to life by Filipino artistry and craftsmanship. We want guests to feel inspired, connected and truly at home,” ALH chief creative officer Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala said.

