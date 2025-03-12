^

Business

CA upholds SEC ruling on 1UP Time

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2025 | 12:00am
CA upholds SEC ruling on 1UP Time
This photo shows the facade of the Court of Appeals.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received a positive boost in its investor protection campaign after the Court of Appeals (CA) upheld the cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the commission against Superbreakthrough Enterprises Corp. for unauthorized solicitation of investments from the public.

Superbreakthrough Enterprises, doing business under the name 1UP Time, was found to have been offering securities in the form of investment contracts in the guise of selling product packages without a secondary license from the SEC.

A decision promulgated on Feb. 11 by the CA Fifth Division rejected the petition of 1UP Time and ruled that the SEC did not commit grave abuse of discretion when it issued the CDO and subsequently made it permanent.

SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said that the CA decision is a significant step in protecting investors from unlawful investment schemes and maintaining the integrity of the financial markets.

“The SEC reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the interests of the investing public and ensuring that entities operating in the Philippines adhere to securities laws,” he said.

The SEC issued the CDO against 1UP Time and its president, directors, officers and agents in December 2023 for illegally soliciting investments from the public.

The corporate regulator made the CDO permanent in April 2024.

The CA said that the SEC may validly issue a CDO if a proper investigation or verification is conducted and if there is a finding that the act or practice, unless restrained, will operate as a fraud on investors or is likely to cause grave or irreparable injury or prejudice to the investing public.

“A review of the records shows that both requisites were present, thereby justifying the issuance of the CDO,” the CA said.

SEC investigation showed that the product packages being sold by 1UP Time include health, wellness, skincare and personal care products, priced from P10,000 to P188,000, with promised returns ranging from 25 percent to 35 percent of product discounts, recruitment bonuses and other incentives.

“Since 1UP Time neither obtained a secondary license from the SEC to offer securities nor registered its product packages as securities, its actions were deemed to have operated as a fraud or posed a substantial risk of grave or irreparable harm to investors,” the CA said.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meralco hikes rates in March amid extreme heat

Meralco hikes rates in March amid extreme heat

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Meralco consumers will face higher electricity bills this March as the power distributor implements its second consecutive...
Business
fbtw
Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
After years of being restrained by the patriarchal world, women have emerged from the shadows to claim their rightful place...
Business
fbtw
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 2 days ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Business
fbtw
Turboprop ban in NAIA up for review

Turboprop ban in NAIA up for review

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government will review its plan to remove turboprops from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in light of concerns...
Business
fbtw
FDI inch up to $8.9 billion in 2024

FDI inch up to $8.9 billion in 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Foreign direct investments into the Philippines inched up by 0.1 percent to reach $8.93 billion in 2024, breaking a two-year...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BCDA makes headway in ROW acquisition for railway project

BCDA makes headway in ROW acquisition for railway project

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) continued to make progress in the acquisition of right-of-way...
Business
fbtw
BSP to issue new rules on unregulated AI risks

BSP to issue new rules on unregulated AI risks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is preparing to issue new regulations aimed at mitigating the potential risks posed...
Business
fbtw
LPG firms urged to ensure compliance for public safety

LPG firms urged to ensure compliance for public safety

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Businesses engaged in the production, distribution or sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are compelled to strictly follow...
Business
fbtw

Updating operations and costs

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Disruptions can produce beneficial effects. Even the absolutely disruptive Elon Musk operation to cut down the Federal bureaucracy will uncover instances of abuse or outdated staffing and programs that had been going...
Business
fbtw

Investor briefings

By Antonio Samson | 1 hour ago
It’s almost a ritual. Listed companies present the results for the quarter or the year in an investor briefing.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with