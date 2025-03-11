^

Business

Meralco hikes rates in March amid extreme heat

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 5:23pm
Meralco hikes rates in March amid extreme heat
Undated photo shows a series of electricty transmission towers at sunset.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco consumers will face higher electricity bills this March as the power distributor implements its second consecutive rate hike.

Meralco announced on Tuesday, March 11, a P0.2639 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) increase, bringing the overall rate to P12.2901 per kWh from P12.0262 per kWh.

With the new rates, a household consuming 200 kWh will see its monthly bill rise to P2,458.02 from P2,405.24, adding about P52.78.

This brings the total increase for a 200 kWh household over the past two months, including March, to P109.46. 

Meralco projects the additional costs for March based on different consumption levels as follows:

  • 200 kWh - P52.78 
  • 300 kWh - P79.17
  • 400 kWh - P105.56
  • 500 kWh - P131.95 

With extreme heat expected this March and in the coming months, electricity demand is likely to rise as households rely more on cooling appliances.

The power distributor attributed the increase to the expiration of the one-time downward adjustment on the reset fee, which lowered rates by P0.2264 per kWh in February.

A P0.1294 per kWh increase in the transmission charge for residential consumers also contributed to the rate hike. This was driven by higher ancillary service charges — or the cost of support services — incurred by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“This month’s transmission charge also includes the second of three installments of February and March 2024 reserve market transactions for Luzon that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) directed NGCP to collect,” the statement read. 

Meralco also attributed the higher electricity costs this month in part to the increase in the Feed-in Tariff Allowance (FIT-All), a charge that supports renewable energy development.

The ERC raised the FIT-All rate to P0.1189 per kWh this month, up from P0.0838 per kWh, resulting in a P0.0351 per kWh increase.

Other charges, including taxes, also had a cumulative increase of P0.04616 per kWh, Meralco said. 

Helping offset the rate hike this month was a P0.1686 per kWh decrease in generation charges, bringing the cost down to P7.0517 per kWh from P7.2203 per kWh. Meralco said this decline was caused by lower costs from its power suppliers.

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) reduced charges by P1.0143 per kWh, while Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) saw a decrease of P0.2934 per kWh, partly due to the strengthening of the Philippine Peso against the United States Dollar.

The power distributor also said that Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) charges dropped by P0.2247 per kWh “due to improved supply situation in Luzon.”

“While average demand in the grid increased by around 329 MW, average capacity on outage was lower by about 157 MW for the February supply month,” it added.

Meanwhile, the distribution charge remains unchanged.

The rate adjustment is determined by summing up the changes in generation, transmission, distribution costs, regulatory reset fees, taxes and other pass-through charges.

ELECTRICITY

ELECTRICITY PRICES

MERALCO

POWER RATE HIKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 2 days ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Business
fbtw
March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to drop by almost P2 per liter on Tuesday, March 11, marking the second straight week of...
Business
fbtw
Turboprop ban in NAIA up for review

Turboprop ban in NAIA up for review

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The government will review its plan to remove turboprops from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in light of concerns...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Corp secures A-rating from Japan credit watchdog

Ayala Corp secures A-rating from Japan credit watchdog

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Ayala Corp. is further enhancing its access to yen-denominated loans to fund growth initiatives at competitive rates after...
Business
fbtw
Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is recalibrating the use of P6.5 billion in funds for the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ensuring compliance: Preservation and examination of books of accounts

By Carla Mea Ravelo | 17 hours ago
Businesses are required to maintain and preserve books of accounts for a certain period in compliance with tax laws and regulations.
Business
fbtw

Thrift banks seek lower liquidity ratio

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Mid-sized banks are hopeful that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will consider lowering the minimum liquidity ratio (MLR) for medium-sized banks, following the decision to remove their reserve requirement ratio,...
Business
fbtw
Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government released a record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations last year largely to finance infrastructure projects, as...
Business
fbtw

Gender equality seen reversing

By Marianne Go | 17 hours ago
Pio Smith, the regional director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Population Fund, is warning that gender equality is in danger of reversing after almost 30 years of hard-won gains as “economic...
Business
fbtw

‘FATF gray list exit to boost entry of foreign investments’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force gray list is expected to strengthen foreign investor confidence, enhance correspondent banking relationships and streamline cross-border transa...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with