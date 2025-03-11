^

Business

Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development
Nuclear science is one of the many fields in which women had to fight to gain recognition and respect.
Steve Buissinne via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — After years of being restrained by the patriarchal world, women have emerged from the shadows to claim their rightful place not only in society but also in science and technology.

Nuclear science is one of the many fields in which women had to fight to gain recognition and respect.

Scientists like Marie Curie, who won a Nobel Prize in 1903 for her work on radioactivity, and Lise Meitner, who helped discover nuclear fission, proved that women can also excel in this field.

Unknown to many, Filipino women are also leading the charge in nuclear research, policy and education to create innovations that can transform critical sectors such as energy.

Among these empowered women is Vallerie Ann Samson, who has served as the deputy director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) since October 2021.

“Science has no gender,” Samson said in a women’s month forum organized by the PNRI and Alpas Pinas, a non-profit group that advocates for clean and reliable power.

Armed with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from the University of the Philippines, Samson is the PNRI lead coordinator for the nuclear forensics working group.

As part of her work, Samson also serves as the focal person who connects the PNRI to various international organizations in an effort to promote scientific collaborations.

“At PNRI, we celebrate women and girls in this field who are not only shaping the future of PNRI but also inspiring the next generation of researchers, leaders and innovators,” she said.

Challenges

While the world has made significant strides to promote inclusivity, women remain underrepresented in the field of STEM, especially in nuclear science and technology.

Women accounted for only less than a quarter of the workforce in the nuclear sector globally, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This means that for every 100 people in the field, fewer than 25 are women.

In the Philippines, however, a 2022 report by the PNRI showed that women made up 46 percent of the total workforce, taking on key leadership, technical and administrative roles.

“We acknowledge the progress made, but there is still work to be done,” PNRI director Carlo Arcilla said, highlighting the institute’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive environment for women.

“It is crucial to ensure more balanced representation, especially at senior and policy-making levels, and I am glad we get to practice this at PNRI,” he said.

While trying to advance their careers, Samson said women are also aware that their biological clock is ticking.

“One of the major challenges, I would say, of being a woman in science is rearing a family. It’s really difficult to juggle the career and family life that we have,” she underscored.

Women, she said, are always expected to sacrifice their careers or make extra efforts to keep their families intact.

Message to young girls

Believe in yourself and find people who will support your passion.

That’s the message of Samson and her colleagues, Aileen Mendoza and Haydee Solomon, to young girls who also aspire to pursue a career in this traditionally male-dominated field.

“For the young women who will shape our future, nuclear science is not something distant or intimidating,” said Solomon, irradiation services section head at PNRI’s nuclear services division.

“Know that you can lead in this field. Find strong support systems – mentors who believe in you and peers who will uplift you,” she added.

Mendoza, who works as a senior science research specialist at PNRI’s chemistry research section, stressed that one’s gender is not what matters.

“It’s not important whether you’re male or female; it’s more about finding your passion,” Mendoza said.

For women who aspire to balance both love and career, Samson offered valuable advice.

“Find someone who will support you. I know for a fact that I would not have gotten this far without my supportive husband, who is not intimidated by how high I have risen,” she said.

Championing women and nuclear

Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Mark Cojuangco emphasized the role of women in meeting the country’s target of unleashing nuclear power in the energy mix.

“Women are championing nuclear science in the Philippines, and we are here to ensure that their work is backed by policies that will drive the country forward,” the lawmaker affirmed.

Alpas Pinas convenor Gayle Certeza echoed this sentiment, saying nuclear science is about “breaking barriers in representation.”

“The Philippines has proven that women can lead in this field, and it is our responsibility to continue supporting their journey toward a future powered by clean, cheap and reliable energy that will mean cheaper electricity rates for all Filipinos,” she said.

Under the Philippine energy plan, the country wants to deliver at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032 and scale this up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 by 2050.

NUCLEAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

US takes rivalry with China to the high seas

By Fabien Zamora | 1 day ago
The United States may still have the world's most powerful navy but it seems to have realized that this is no longer sufficient...
Business
fbtw
Ayala bringing township vibe to ABS-CBN property

Ayala bringing township vibe to ABS-CBN property

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A new mixed-use development will soon replace a portion of ABS-CBN Corp.’s headquarters in Quezon City once real estate...
Business
fbtw
March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to drop by almost P2 per liter on Tuesday, March 11, marking the second straight week of...
Business
fbtw

ABS-CBN pays its debts

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I had an inkling it was coming.
Business
fbtw
Mining industry vital for energy shift &mdash; group

Mining industry vital for energy shift — group

5 hours ago
Chamber of Mines President and CEO Mike Toledo said the mining industry plays a key role in combating climate change, citing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ensuring compliance: Preservation and examination of books of accounts

By Carla Mea Ravelo | 57 minutes ago
Businesses are required to maintain and preserve books of accounts for a certain period in compliance with tax laws and regulations.
Business
fbtw
Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

Use of P6.5 billion fund for free WiFi to be recalibrated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is recalibrating the use of P6.5 billion in funds for the...
Business
fbtw

Thrift banks seek lower liquidity ratio

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 57 minutes ago
Mid-sized banks are hopeful that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will consider lowering the minimum liquidity ratio (MLR) for medium-sized banks, following the decision to remove their reserve requirement ratio,...
Business
fbtw
Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

Government releases record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 57 minutes ago
The government released a record P4.9 trillion in cash allocations last year largely to finance infrastructure projects, as...
Business
fbtw

Gender equality seen reversing

By Marianne Go | 57 minutes ago
Pio Smith, the regional director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Population Fund, is warning that gender equality is in danger of reversing after almost 30 years of hard-won gains as “economic...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with