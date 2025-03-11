Notes on the beat: More women get involved in Philippines nuclear development

Nuclear science is one of the many fields in which women had to fight to gain recognition and respect.

MANILA, Philippines — After years of being restrained by the patriarchal world, women have emerged from the shadows to claim their rightful place not only in society but also in science and technology.

Nuclear science is one of the many fields in which women had to fight to gain recognition and respect.

Scientists like Marie Curie, who won a Nobel Prize in 1903 for her work on radioactivity, and Lise Meitner, who helped discover nuclear fission, proved that women can also excel in this field.

Unknown to many, Filipino women are also leading the charge in nuclear research, policy and education to create innovations that can transform critical sectors such as energy.

Among these empowered women is Vallerie Ann Samson, who has served as the deputy director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) since October 2021.

“Science has no gender,” Samson said in a women’s month forum organized by the PNRI and Alpas Pinas, a non-profit group that advocates for clean and reliable power.

Armed with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from the University of the Philippines, Samson is the PNRI lead coordinator for the nuclear forensics working group.

As part of her work, Samson also serves as the focal person who connects the PNRI to various international organizations in an effort to promote scientific collaborations.

“At PNRI, we celebrate women and girls in this field who are not only shaping the future of PNRI but also inspiring the next generation of researchers, leaders and innovators,” she said.

Challenges

While the world has made significant strides to promote inclusivity, women remain underrepresented in the field of STEM, especially in nuclear science and technology.

Women accounted for only less than a quarter of the workforce in the nuclear sector globally, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This means that for every 100 people in the field, fewer than 25 are women.

In the Philippines, however, a 2022 report by the PNRI showed that women made up 46 percent of the total workforce, taking on key leadership, technical and administrative roles.

“We acknowledge the progress made, but there is still work to be done,” PNRI director Carlo Arcilla said, highlighting the institute’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive environment for women.

“It is crucial to ensure more balanced representation, especially at senior and policy-making levels, and I am glad we get to practice this at PNRI,” he said.

While trying to advance their careers, Samson said women are also aware that their biological clock is ticking.

“One of the major challenges, I would say, of being a woman in science is rearing a family. It’s really difficult to juggle the career and family life that we have,” she underscored.

Women, she said, are always expected to sacrifice their careers or make extra efforts to keep their families intact.

Message to young girls

Believe in yourself and find people who will support your passion.

That’s the message of Samson and her colleagues, Aileen Mendoza and Haydee Solomon, to young girls who also aspire to pursue a career in this traditionally male-dominated field.

“For the young women who will shape our future, nuclear science is not something distant or intimidating,” said Solomon, irradiation services section head at PNRI’s nuclear services division.

“Know that you can lead in this field. Find strong support systems – mentors who believe in you and peers who will uplift you,” she added.

Mendoza, who works as a senior science research specialist at PNRI’s chemistry research section, stressed that one’s gender is not what matters.

“It’s not important whether you’re male or female; it’s more about finding your passion,” Mendoza said.

For women who aspire to balance both love and career, Samson offered valuable advice.

“Find someone who will support you. I know for a fact that I would not have gotten this far without my supportive husband, who is not intimidated by how high I have risen,” she said.

Championing women and nuclear

Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Mark Cojuangco emphasized the role of women in meeting the country’s target of unleashing nuclear power in the energy mix.

“Women are championing nuclear science in the Philippines, and we are here to ensure that their work is backed by policies that will drive the country forward,” the lawmaker affirmed.

Alpas Pinas convenor Gayle Certeza echoed this sentiment, saying nuclear science is about “breaking barriers in representation.”

“The Philippines has proven that women can lead in this field, and it is our responsibility to continue supporting their journey toward a future powered by clean, cheap and reliable energy that will mean cheaper electricity rates for all Filipinos,” she said.

Under the Philippine energy plan, the country wants to deliver at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032 and scale this up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 by 2050.