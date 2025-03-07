^

Business

BPI cuts fund transfer fee to P10

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 1:03pm
BPI cuts fund transfer fee to P10
Logo of Bank of the Philippine Islands
BPI

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos using Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) can now transfer funds to other banks and e-wallets for a reduced fee of just P10.

BPI announced on Friday, March 7, that it has lowered the transfer fee from P25 to P10 per transaction for transfers to other banks and e-wallets.

This promo is exclusively available to BPI customers with Peso Savings or Peso Checking accounts who are enrolled in the BPI app or online banking. BizKo customers using the BizKo app can also avail of the offer.

"Customers who use the BPI app, BPI online, or BizKo to transfer funds from BPI to another Bank (IBFT) via InstaPay within the promo period shall enjoy a lowered IBFT fee of P10 per transaction," the announcement read.

BPI said the promo does not apply to fund transfer transactions to other banks made through PESONet.

The P10 transfer fee is only part of a limited-time promotion, available only from today until May 31, 2025.

BPI reported a 20% increase in profits for 2024, earning P62 billion, up from P51.7 billion in 2023.

BPI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

A tycoon or CEO as president?

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Our business editor, Iris Gonzales, wrote a thought-provoking piece in her Op-Ed column the other week that wondered if a business tycoon or CEO can be a better future president of our country than the crop of plundering...
Business
fbtw
Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is exploring ways to convince a prized investor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to stay, as it reportedly...
Business
fbtw
Ayala: The real score

Ayala: The real score

By Marianne Go | 14 hours ago
Their sport was rugby, but Ayala Corp.’s young leaders –  Jaime Alfonso Zobel  (son of Jaime Augusto...
Business
fbtw

Warnings raised on Maharlika mining investment

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
The latest investment of the country’s sovereign wealth fund could translate to P31 billion in environmental damage, according to an advocacy group.
Business
fbtw

Furniture makers seek government support to boost exports

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The furniture sector is seeking support from the government to position the country as a key player in the international market.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC: Meralco&rsquo;s refund decision out next week

ERC: Meralco’s refund decision out next week

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission is set to issue its decision on Manila Electric Co. (Meralco)’s P19-billion refund...
Business
fbtw

Globe data centers fully shifted to RE

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has shifted all of its data centers to 100 percent renewable energy (RE) to reduce the carbon footprint of facilities known for its high power consumption.
Business
fbtw
BSP carefully weighs moves as inflation cools in February

BSP carefully weighs moves as inflation cools in February

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
As headline inflation surprises to the downside by hitting 2.1 percent in February, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
Business
fbtw
Better NAIA experience felt by September &ndash; NNIC

Better NAIA experience felt by September – NNIC

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Travelers flying from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport  can expect better systems for baggage check-in and biometric...
Business
fbtw
Century Properties launches 2nd PHirst township

Century Properties launches 2nd PHirst township

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Century Properties Group Inc., the Antonio family’s listed property developer, has launched its second township project...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with