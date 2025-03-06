^

Business

SM Hotels to spend P15 billion for expansion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 6, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SM Hotels and Convention Corp. (SMHCC), a unit of integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., has set a P15-billion investment program to support its expansion over the next five years.

The amount will be used to develop eight new hotels and two convention centers in key destinations in the country, adding over 1,500 guest rooms to its current portfolio once completed.

SMHCC’s portfolio currently includes 10 hotels, composed of brands such as Conrad and Radisson Blu for the luxury segment, Taal Vista and Pico Sands for the leisure segment, Park Inn and Lanson Place for business as well as eight convention centers and trade halls under the SMX brand.

On top of expansion plans, SMHCC said it is also enhancing its competitive edge with new function rooms, additional food and beverage outlets and room renovations at Taal Vista, Pico Sands Hotel and Park Inn by Radisson Davao.

Last year, SMHCC saw strong occupancy rates across its hotel and convention properties on the back of increasing demand for travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

“The rise in hotel stays and event bookings signals a vibrant rebound for the hospitality and MICE sectors,” SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles said.

SM hotels recorded an occupancy rate of 67 percent, marking a two-percentage-point increase from the previous year.

The company said that its properties in the National Capital Region outperformed the hospitality industry, averaging 71 percent occupancy, compared to the 61 percent year-end industry average.

SMX Convention Centers likewise registered a 15 percent rise in hosted events, drawing 6.3 million visitors in 2024.

SMHCC said that the company’s halls and function rooms welcomed major trade shows, corporate events and industry exhibitions.

It said that many of these events have returned to or surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reflecting strong recovery and sustained market interest.   

SMHCC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DA declares Camarines Norte free of bird flu

DA declares Camarines Norte free of bird flu

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Camarines Norte is now free of bird flu, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Wednesday, March 5, after efforts...
Business
fbtw
Philippine inflation slows to 2.1% in February 2025 &mdash; PSA

Philippine inflation slows to 2.1% in February 2025 — PSA

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
The Philippine inflation rate eased to 2.1% for February 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday,...
Business
fbtw
DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
With the palay harvest season approaching amid the dry season, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and National Food Authority...
Business
fbtw

Palpak

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation must be jinxed. Through the years, over several administrations, it can’t seem to get its projects done on time.
Business
fbtw
Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market sustained its climb yesterday on optimism toward the country’s February inflation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rails for progress

Rails for progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is already generating significant optimism after voicing...
Business
fbtw
BDO: Infrastructure, RE to lead Philippines investment boom

BDO: Infrastructure, RE to lead Philippines investment boom

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is poised for significant investment inflows this year, with infrastructure, renewable energy and healthcare...
Business
fbtw
DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
DMCI Mining Corp. of the Consunji Group and leading nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp. would explore together the feasibility...
Business
fbtw
ACEN eyes $13 million solar projects in Malaysia

ACEN eyes $13 million solar projects in Malaysia

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN is looking to further expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, planning to unlock solar power potential in Malaysia...
Business
fbtw
Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority released the inflation data for February 2025 at only 2.1 percent, nice.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with