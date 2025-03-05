In pursuit of wealth and health

It was American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson who wrote the now famous quote “the first wealth is health.” Unfortunately, the enduring pursuit of wealth and health is similar to the question of which came first: the chicken or the egg?

Most of us never really appreciate that our true wealth is being healthy. We capitalize on our health to gain wealth, but eventually use our wealth to remain or regain our health which we may have squandered in our pursuit of wealth.

Then the journey to regain our health turns to finding that elusive fountain of growth and renewal, creating the new economic growth engine of beauty and wellness treatments.

My previous column on a similar topic of searching for youth, wellness and a cancer cure led to an invitation to join members of the Manila Polo Club’s Diamond Club, a social group that is comprised of seniors aged 70 and above that meets regularly to discuss topics on health and wellness, and generally remain active.

Their topic last week was on the stem cell therapy experience of retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban, who after two separate stem cell treatments, has become the poster boy for the still controversial procedure, particularly the procedure that uses the stem cells of black sheep fetus.

He has written about his experience in his column in another publication.

CJ Panganiban, at 88, is still a very sharp, witty and energetic “young” man who still loves to dance and play golf with former banker Arsenio “Archit” Bartolome at the nearby Manila Golf Club.

His first treatment was done here at Medical City by Dr. Sam Bernal using the autologous stem cell (ASC), which uses one’s own stem cells that are extracted from bone marrow, as well as from blood, skin or other body parts, and is then cultured to extract cells that are infused or injected back into the patient.

His second treatment, years later, utilized the living cell therapy (LCT) using fetal stem cells from freshly slaughtered pregnant black sheep which was done in Germany. Both were effective in treating his ailments, which included curing his prostate cancer.

The success of both stem cell treatments has convinced the CJ to go for his third treatment this year to address new health concerns.

But before some of you rush to avail yourselves of the treatment, be aware that stem cell treatment is very costly, equivalent to the cost of a modest house or condo at the cheapest, and does not include the cost of airfare, accommodation and other related expenses.

It also comes with a medical caveat from some doctors who may advice their patients against the procedure, especially involving LCT from another species, because of complications from the body’s own defense system when it detects a foreign body.

However, stem cell research continues to evolve and the new treatment in the US involves using stem cells harvested from the umbilical cord of newborns.

Stem cell treatment, at present, may be limited to the truly wealthy. For most us, my advice is stick to the basics, eat and drink healthy, get enough sleep, remain stress-free, move and exercise. It is still cheaper.

UnionBank redefines wealth banking

For the truly wealthy and healthy, the Aboitiz-led UnionBank is offering next-level banking to its elite clients in a new upscale facility offering client-centered services and luxury amenities at its centrally located The Ark UnionBank Wealth Center at the ground floor of the Insular Building at the intersection of Ayala Avenue and Paseo de Roxas.

Media were recently invited to the launch of the premium facility to personally see and experience what UnionBank is offering to high-end clients with their high-value transactions and for the safekeeping of some of their likewise high-value properties such as jewelry, expensive watches and even treasured art works.

Access to the premium wealth center, of course, ensures privacy and safety, with its own access from the second floor parking area. Elite clients are personally met and assisted by their personal wealth relationship managers to the Gold Lounge, which has its own café serving a bespoke brand of coffee and complimentary refreshments.

High-value transactions can be completed in privacy without worry as there are several private meeting rooms where clients can securely fill out the necessary forms and documents, and get their cash transactions completed without the danger of someone following them.

The facilities, likewise, can be used by the elite clients for private meetings and transactions. Clients can also discuss and seek guidance from their wealth relationship managers on investments, portfolio diversification and legacy planning.

Thus, with the help of UnionBank’s wealth management services, high-net-worth individuals can gain an edge in local and international investment options that keep them ahead of market trends.

UnionBank’s wealth management services also promises exclusive offers and experiences, tailored to their elite clients’ preferences, including private events, concierge services and travel privileges.

But the cherry on the cake is actually the first state of the art safety deposit box facility they call The Vault, which comes with high-tech biometric safety features and access for their elite clients to safely store their jewelry, luxury watches – complete with mechanical watch winders and climate controlled storage even for treasured art works!

It was explained, however, that there is a size limitation for the artworks and the SDB rental cost would depend on the size requirement. Now that is what truly separates the rich from the hard-working Joes.

The Vault is exclusively offered to top-tier clients and sets UnionBank apart from its competitors in ensuring safety and security for their clients’ wealth management services. Perhaps with UnionBank now offering such a secure storage facility, some of our billionaires will no longer have to go abroad to store their valuables.