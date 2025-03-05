^

Business

Most Filipinos consider money as top cause of stress — AIA study

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 60 percent of Filipinos consider money as the top source of stress that impact their overall well-being, results of a study showed.

The study conducted by insurance firm AIA Philippines revealed that 59 percent or about six in 10 Filipinos are worried about money, putting it at the pinnacle of their stress.

As such, AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson said this weighs down Filipinos’ physical and mental health.

In fact, 47 percent of Filipinos said that their top obstacle in seeking health care such as consultations and treatments, is the cost.

Data showed that Filipinos spent an average P11,083 on health care in 2023, up by 8.3 percent.

“Medical costs in the country are rising faster than the national inflation,” Henson said.

“Filipinos worry about money the most. So when we fall ill, some avoid seeking health care because it is costly,” she said.

Further, the study showed that for unexpected events, majority or 65 percent of Filipinos rely on savings.

Unfortunately, two in five Filipinos feel that their savings and insurance are not enough to cover unexpected incidents, particularly health emergencies.

A huge chunk at 46 percent of Filipinos also rely on government assistance while 43 percent depend on insurance and health maintenance organizations.

Some 32 percent turn to loans from family and friends while 28 percent would often look for additional jobs.

Henson emphasized that becoming more financially healthy is key as it helps resolve the physical and mental toll that comes with financial worries.

FILIPINOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frozen fish found in P202-M misdeclared shipment from China; DA vows crackdown

Frozen fish found in P202-M misdeclared shipment from China; DA vows crackdown

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
After the Bureau of Customs (BOC) flagged 19 container vans with a misdeclared shipment that carried frozen fish worth P202...
Business
fbtw
LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Earnings of taipan Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. zoomed to a record high last year, fueled by strong contributions across...
Business
fbtw

Connecting countries with tax treaties

By Janine Gonzales | 1 day ago
In today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world, connections can be made in an instant.
Business
fbtw
DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government has a lot of catching up to do in securing the right-of-way for big-ticket railways, with nearly 49,000 informal...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local shares bounced back after a two-day slump as investors snatched for bargains, lifting the benchmark index back above...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco expands power tie-up with KEPCO

Meralco expands power tie-up with KEPCO

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. has further strengthened its partnership with Korea Electric Power Corp. in a bid to drive...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen as more resilient amid uncertainty

Peso seen as more resilient amid uncertainty

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The peso is expected to outperform its regional peers despite a stronger dollar, as the country benefits from high interest...
Business
fbtw
Petron looking to raise P32 billion via bond issuance

Petron looking to raise P32 billion via bond issuance

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Listed oil giant Petron Corp. is further beefing up its war chest with the planned issuance of up to P32 billion worth of...
Business
fbtw
Shift to cashless toll done this year &ndash; TRB

Shift to cashless toll done this year – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Toll Regulatory Board is hoping to convince the new transport chief to proceed with enforcing full cashless payments across...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific widens lead on expanded routes, fleet

Cebu Pacific widens lead on expanded routes, fleet

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific increased its market share in Philippine air traffic in 2024, carrying 38 percent of passengers...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with