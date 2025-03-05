Most Filipinos consider money as top cause of stress — AIA study

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 60 percent of Filipinos consider money as the top source of stress that impact their overall well-being, results of a study showed.

The study conducted by insurance firm AIA Philippines revealed that 59 percent or about six in 10 Filipinos are worried about money, putting it at the pinnacle of their stress.

As such, AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson said this weighs down Filipinos’ physical and mental health.

In fact, 47 percent of Filipinos said that their top obstacle in seeking health care such as consultations and treatments, is the cost.

Data showed that Filipinos spent an average P11,083 on health care in 2023, up by 8.3 percent.

“Medical costs in the country are rising faster than the national inflation,” Henson said.

“Filipinos worry about money the most. So when we fall ill, some avoid seeking health care because it is costly,” she said.

Further, the study showed that for unexpected events, majority or 65 percent of Filipinos rely on savings.

Unfortunately, two in five Filipinos feel that their savings and insurance are not enough to cover unexpected incidents, particularly health emergencies.

A huge chunk at 46 percent of Filipinos also rely on government assistance while 43 percent depend on insurance and health maintenance organizations.

Some 32 percent turn to loans from family and friends while 28 percent would often look for additional jobs.

Henson emphasized that becoming more financially healthy is key as it helps resolve the physical and mental toll that comes with financial worries.