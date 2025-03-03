BCDA to tap consortium for Clark low-cost housing

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is looking to partner with a consortium of South Korean firms and a local company for the development of an affordable housing complex in New Clark City in Tarlac to address the housing shortage and promote sustainable growth.

In a statement, the BCDA said it is exploring a partnership with the consortium including Sta. Clara International Corp., Saekyung Realty Corp. and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. (KIND) for the housing project.

Established in June 2018 by the government of South Korea, KIND provides support to Korean companies in project planning, feasibility studies, project information and project bankability.

KIND is expected to invest about P4.8 billion in the project.

The BCDA said the 6.1-hectare housing complex would feature 12 high-density residential buildings, with a total of 3,320 units.

Of the residential units, 2,600 units across nine buildings will be allocated for the open market, while the remaining 720 units in three buildings will be part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing or 4PH Program.

In 2023, the BCDA and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the initial housing units under the 4PH Program inside New Clark City.

“Beyond addressing housing needs, this project, if realized, will generate jobs, attract investment and drive economic growth in Central Luzon,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

The housing project is in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, which aims to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Aside from housing units, the project will feature modern infrastructure and essential amenities such as green spaces and parks for recreation and wellness, road networks and stormwater drainage systems, fire protection measures and disaster-ready structures.

To encourage community engagement, there will also be retail and commercial spaces, as well as sports and leisure facilities.

Bingcang said these features are expected to support the goal of positioning New Clark City as a smart, sustainable and disaster-resilient metropolis that can withstand climate challenges, while helping enhance the quality of life for its residents.