^

Business

Strong pipeline of new listings expected this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Strong pipeline of new listings expected this year
The ASEAN Exchanges, a collaboration among the exchanges in Southeast Asian countries, expects new listings in sectors such as real estate, technology and energy for the Philippines this year.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A strong pipeline of new listings is seen in the country this year as companies plan to tap the capital markets for funding.

The ASEAN Exchanges, a collaboration among the exchanges in Southeast Asian countries, expects new listings in sectors such as real estate, technology and energy for the Philippines this year.

It said the new listings would be complemented by a robust pipeline of corporate bonds, which are also seen to remain a key funding tool for local firms.

“Overall, despite global challenges, the Philippine capital market is set to experience steady expansion with increased listings, strong bond issuance and growing investor participation,” the ASEAN Exchanges said.

The group of exchanges said the outlook for the Philippine market is largely influenced by government policies, a strong retail investor base and a focus on sustainable finance.

It sees digitalization in the capital market to continue driving retail participation and increased market liquidity.

Further, it said a new interest rate swap market unveiled by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas should further support the country’s capital market development by enhancing trading and liquidity in the domestic bond market.

The ASEAN Exchanges said that the government is also set to reduce the stock transaction tax to 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent under the Capital Market Efficiency Promotion Act.

“This reform aims to improve the competitiveness of the Philippine Stock Exchange by lowering trading costs and attracting more investors. The PSE has faced challenges with low daily trading volumes and a limited number of listed companies, which have hindered its growth and market activity,” it said.

PIPELINE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Microsoft retires Skype, internet call pioneer

Microsoft retires Skype, internet call pioneer

15 hours ago
Microsoft on Friday announced it was retiring Skype, the online voice and video call pioneer that the tech titan acquired...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines poised for growth this year&rsquo;

‘Philippines poised for growth this year’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy is projected to expand by six percent this year, mainly driven by low inflation and anticipated rate...
Business
fbtw

You still have to own it

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A passionate sports fan found himself in the top row at the Super Bowl, his view of the field obstructed by the crowd.
Business
fbtw

RLC hospitality business expanding in key tourist spots

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality business unit of Robinsons Land Corp., is putting up new hotels in more key tourist destinations nationwide.
Business
fbtw

Safeguard duties on cement

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry recently ordered the imposition of provisional safeguard duties on imports of ordinary Portland cement and blended cement at the rate of P400 per metric ton or P16 per 40 kg bag...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘An opportune time to invest in real estate’

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
It’s evident that the residential property market has been facing challenging times, especially with the large amount of unsold condominium units on the market, which will take years to sell.
Business
fbtw

Caught in the crossfire

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
In April of last year, the Supreme Court upheld the arbitral ruling that ordered CJH Development Corp. to vacate a portion of the John Hay Special Economic Zone it leased from the Bases Conversion Development Authority...
Business
fbtw

Price and the story it tells

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Question: Why are balloon prices up? Answer: Inflation.
Business
fbtw
PDIC doubles deposit insurance to P1 million

PDIC doubles deposit insurance to P1 million

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has doubled the maximum deposit insurance coverage to P1 million from P500,000 per...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with