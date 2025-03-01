Watsons to power more Philippines stores with solar energy

MANILA, Philippines — Health and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines is planning to power 30 more stores and one distribution center with renewable energy (RE) this year, in line with its commitment to sustainability.

In a statement, Watsons Philippines said it plans to scale up its solar energy program by converting an additional 30 stores and one more distribution center to renewable energy this year.

“These initiatives underscore Watsons’ dedication to building a more sustainable future while continuing to provide the exceptional shopping experience its customers expect. They also reinforce Watsons’ position as a leader in sustainable retail practices, setting a high standard for the industry,” Watsons Philippines said.

Currently, 95 Watsons stores nationwide, along with all of Watsons’ distribution centers in Luzon and Visayas, are utilizing renewable energy.

“This transition not only reduces reliance on traditional power sources but also reflects Watsons’ dedication to adopting greener energy solutions,” the company said.

The retailer said it continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability by expanding the use of renewable energy and energy-efficient solutions across its operations.

“With solar panels now powering more stores and distribution centers nationwide, Watsons is making meaningful progress in reducing its environmental impact and fostering a more sustainable retail landscape,” it added.

As of end-2024, a total of 338.32 tons of carbon dioxide have been reduced, 188 trees have been planted and 135.74 tons of standard coal have been saved since the installation of solar panels, according to Watsons.

According to Watsons, this initiative reduces the retailer’s carbon footprint and significantly lowers operational energy costs while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

“With 95 stores and all distribution centers around the country now running on solar energy, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also setting a benchmark for sustainable retail practices. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to expand these initiatives to create a greener future,” Watson Philippines senior assistant vice president for public relations, marketing and sustainability Sharon Decapia said.

Last year, Watsons Philippines achieved a milestone by launching its first-ever greener store in San Pedro, Laguna. The store, equipped with solar panels, partially operates on sustainable energy.

Watsons said the store represents a positive step toward creating eco-conscious retail spaces that balance environmental responsibility with the quality shopping experience Watsons is known for.