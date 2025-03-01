^

Business

SMIC income rises 7% to P82.6 billion in 2024

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2025 | 12:00am
SMIC income rises 7% to P82.6 billion in 2024
SMIC saw its net income jump by seven percent to P82.6 billion in 2024 from P77 billion the previous year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, recorded higher profit last year despite inflationary headwinds and the high base of 2023.

SMIC saw its net income jump by seven percent to P82.6 billion in 2024 from P77 billion the previous year.

Of the total net income, banking contributed the largest share at 49 percent, followed by property at 26 percent, retail at 18 percent and portfolio investments at seven percent.

Consolidated revenues during the year reached P654.8 billion, up by six percent from P616.3 billion in 2023.

SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said the fourth quarter registered the highest revenue growth rate of 9.4 percent, giving the company solid momentum into 2025.

“We ended 2024 with a strong performance, despite the high base of 2023 and inflationary headwinds during the year. Our core businesses all grew, supported by positive macroeconomic fundamentals and healthy consumer sentiment,” DyBuncio said.

In 2024, SM Retail delivered a net income of P20.9 billion, an improvement from P19.9 billion in the previous year.

Retail revenues increased by five percent year-on-year to P434.5 billion, with the food retail segment serving as the strongest performer as a result of the expanded store networks and improved customer engagement.

SMIC said that specialty stores also registered a solid performance, while department store operations remained resilient.

“In retail, discretionary spending remained strong throughout the year, particularly in branded fashion, health and beauty and household appliances. Meanwhile, food retailing gained momentum across all formats in the fourth quarter as inflation tapered,” DyBuncio said.

Higher contributions from all its business segments fueled a 14-percent surge in the net income of SM Prime Holdings Inc. in 2024 compared to last year’s level. The integrated property developer recorded a net income of P45.6 billion, up from the previous year’s P40 billion.

SM Prime’s revenues expanded by 10 percent to P140.4 billion due to higher rental income, real estate sales and revenues from services and experiential offerings.

For the group’s banking business, BDO reported a bottom line of P82 billion, 12-percent higher than in 2023, supported by the solid performance across its core businesses.

China Banking Corp., meanwhile, booked a 13-percent improvement in profit to P24.8 billion as revenues rose by 21 percent to P65.5 billion.

SMIC’s portfolio investments likewise continued to perform positively last year with Philippine Geothermal Production Co. contributing 46 percent of total portfolio net income, NEO at 22 percent and Belle Corp. at 10 percent.

Overall, the group expanded by an additional 619 retail stores, two malls and 73 bank branches in 2024, with over 85 percent of its footprint in the provinces.

As it expands, SMIC continues to broaden access to different markets and enhance synergies across its businesses.

Buyback program

Meanwhile, SMIC is embarking on the first buyback program in the company’s history in hopes of beefing up its share price, which the company currently sees as undervalued.

The parent company of the SM Group yesterday approved a share buyback program of up to P60 billion.

“This major undertaking is in recognition of the significant under-valuation of SM Investments’ share price. In the current market we trade well below our historical valuation multiples, which do not reflect the performance and future growth potential of the group,” DyBuncio said.

SMIC shares closed at P780 per share on Feb. 27, translating to a price-earnings ratio of 11.5x based on 2024 earnings. Its 52-week high stands at P1,010, while its 52-week low is at P769.

SMIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Despite rising maritime tensions with China, the Philippines is keeping the door open for possible joint oil and gas exploration...
Business
fbtw
Traders deny surge in cement imports

Traders deny surge in cement imports

1 day ago
Cement importers have denied any significant increase in the volume of cement imports into the country, warning that additional...
Business
fbtw
Chinabank income hits all-time high

Chinabank income hits all-time high

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Higher core business revenues boosted the net income of Sy-led China Banking Corp. by 13 percent to hit another record high...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

ABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Lopezes are selling more than two-thirds of their ABS-CBN Corp. property in Quezon City to the Zobels to raise over P6...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land

ABS-CBN to sell a portion of land property to Ayala Land

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN said that they plan to consolidate its operations within the remaining 1.4 hectares of their Quezon City property...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

RLC hospitality business expanding in key tourist spots

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality business unit of Robinsons Land Corp., is putting up new hotels in more key tourist destinations nationwide.
Business
fbtw
MREIT eyes more acquisitions

MREIT eyes more acquisitions

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
MREIT Inc., the real estate investment trust of property giant Megaworld Corp., is looking at acquisition opportunities to...
Business
fbtw
Government reopens bidding for CBK complex

Government reopens bidding for CBK complex

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The government is once again soliciting bids for the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan hydropower complex in Laguna following a previous...
Business
fbtw

You still have to own it

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A passionate sports fan found himself in the top row at the Super Bowl, his view of the field obstructed by the crowd.
Business
fbtw

Safeguard duties on cement

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry recently ordered the imposition of provisional safeguard duties on imports of ordinary Portland cement and blended cement at the rate of P400 per metric ton or P16 per 40 kg bag...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with