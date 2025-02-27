^

Clark airport check-in now open at SM mall

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. yesterday said SM City Clark would serve as an alternative check-in facility for the gateway beginning March 1.
MANILA, Philippines — Passengers departing from the Clark International Airport may complete their check-in process at a nearby SM starting March 1, according to the private operator of the gateway.

This means that travelers flying from Clark may do their check-in procedure at SM before going to the airport, giving them the opportunity to dine and shop prior to their flight.

LIPAD president and CEO Noel Manankil said as the operator looks for fresh ways to improve passenger experience, adding a mall as a check-in facility removes the stress of rushing to the airport for pre-departure protocols.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to enhancing passenger experience at Clark. Travelers can take advantage of the SM’s dining, shopping and leisure options before their flight, including picking up last-minute pasalubong,” Manankil said.

The check-in facility at SM offers seating for passengers, and it comes with several pre-departure stations for baggage repacking and luggage weighing.

Further, the facility provides baggage storage where passengers can leave their things securely as they roam the mall for dining and recreation.

From the mall, travelers can reach the airport via the Clark Loop, a bus rapid transit system in the district that serves 25 stops.

