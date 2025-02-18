^

The Michelin Guide arrives in Philippines

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 2:01pm
This composite photo shows Filipino dish lechon, Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec and Filipino dessert, halo-halo.
Courtesy of Michelin Guide

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino is poised to take center stage on the global culinary map after The Michelin Guide announced its expansion into the country.

Setting its sights on the vibrant culinary scene of the Philippines for its debut in 2026, the guide said it will focus on Metro Manila, the city of Cebu while also exploring the environs of Manila, including Pampanga, Tagaytay and Cavite.

The MICHELIN Guide, created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility, has since become a trusted resource for international travelers and food enthusiasts alike. It highlights the best gastronomic destinations and restaurants, promoting the global culinary scene and encouraging travel culture.

In its announcement, the guide revealed that its anonymous inspectors have begun exploring Manila and Cebu to identify the most exceptional dining destinations. This selection is expected to highlight the Philippines’ talented chefs and their dedicated teams.

“Our Michelin Inspectors have been following the evolution of the Filipino culinary scene with great excitement. The country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions, combined with a strong openness to global influences, create a uniquely diverse dining culture,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said.

“In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives; while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality,” he added.

The expansion of the Michelin Guide to the country is supported by the Department of Tourism.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco warmly welcomes the Michelin Guide, saying its international recognition of the country’s culinary heritage celebrates its diverse flavor and the creativity of the nation.

“We are proud to share our vibrant culture and distinct cuisines to the world, which can be enjoyed through exceptional dining experiences across our dynamic cities and beautiful islands,” Frasco said. 

“The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is not only a testament to our country’s culinary excellence but also a significant leap forward for Filipino tourism, with gastronomy now forming a key part of our national tourism priorities. In the Philippines, every dish tells a story and every flavor is an invitation to experience our nation's rich cultural tapestry," she added.

The tourism chief also encouraged travelers to visit the Philippines, highlighting the opportunity to experience its rich Filipino cuisine and enjoy "innovative culinary creations influenced by diverse global flavors."

The Michelin Guide said the selection will follow its historic methods based on the following five universal criteria to ensure consistency between each selection:

  • The quality of the ingredients
  • The mastery of cooking techniques
  • The harmony of flavours
  • The personality of the cuisine
  • The consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole

The guide is known for its globally renowned distinctions, Michelin Stars restaurant offering the best culinary experiences. 

“One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for ‘high-quality cooking that is worth a stop,’ two MICHELIN Stars for ‘excellent cooking that is worth a detour,’ and three Michelin Stars for ‘exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey’,” the guide said.

The Michelin Guide also revealed that the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026 will be launched at a special event in the last quarter of 2025. The guide will be available exclusively in digital format on the Guide’s website, mobile applications, and social media platforms.

The guide will be integrated into the global Michelin Guide’s restaurant and hotel selections, which will be accessible for free on its digital platforms.

Michelin also has a guide for other Southeast Asian countries namely, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has been actively harnessing gastronomy tourism. In June last year, the country successfully hosted the first UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific in Cebu.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

MICHELIN GUIDE
