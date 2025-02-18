LRT-1 set to increase prices effective April

Photo shows test runs of LRT-1 trains on the tracks of LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) on Tuesday, February 18, announced a fare increase to be implemented on April 2, 2025.

In a letter addressed to LRMC President and CEO Enrico Benipayo, the Department of Transportation informed him that their fare petition was approved.

“The undersigned hereby informs LRMC that its Petition for Fare Increase for the LRT 1 systems has been duly approved by the Secretary,” the letter, signed by Railways Undersecretary Jeremy Regino said. Outgoing Transport Secretary Jaime Baustista was also a signatory.

Commuters who use a single ticket journey will now have to board the LRT-1 with a minimum of P20 from the previous P15.

If a passenger travels end-to-end using a single journey ticket, the maximum fare will now be P55, up from the previous P45.

LRT-1 stored value cards are slightly cheaper. They are set to have a minimum fare of P19 and a maximum of P52.

The LRMC said that the boarding fare is now P16.25 and the distance fare is P1.47 per kilometer.