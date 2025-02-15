^

Business

AboitizPower suspends operations of 2 power barges

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2025 | 12:00am
AboitizPower suspends operations of 2 power barges
AboitizPower said its unit Therma Mobile Inc. received confirmation from the Department of Energy (DOE) to mothball its two bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 4 and 6 – beginning yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has temporarily shut down its two barge-mounted floating power plants currently docked at the Fishport Complex in Navotas due to commercial and technical issues.

AboitizPower said its unit Therma Mobile Inc. received confirmation from the Department of Energy (DOE) to mothball its two bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 4 and 6 – beginning yesterday.

The power barges, fueled by bunker C oil or low-quality fuel mainly used in marine vessels, are expected to resume their operations on Feb. 1, 2027.

Therma Mobile earlier filed a letter of intent to mothball the generation facilities, citing “technical and commercial challenges that prevent or hamper their full utilization and continued safe and efficient operation.”

AboitizPower said appropriate entities, such as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and the Energy Regulatory Commission, had been notified about the move in accordance with the DOE’s implementing guidelines.

“(Therma Mobile’s) generation activities will continue through its two other bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 3 and Mobile 5 – whose operations will not be affected by the said mothballing,” the listed firm said.

AboitizPower owns Therma Mobile through Therma Power Inc., which holds its investments in thermal energy.

The Aboitiz Group acquired and rehabilitated Therma Mobile in 2011, with its four oil-fired barges starting commercial operations in November 2013.

At the time, it had supplied only 100 megawatts to its sole customer Manila Electric Co. In 2014, Therma Mobile doubled its supply, producing an additional 200 MW of power.

AboitizPower said Therma Mobile’s operational flexibility for fast plant start-ups makes it the “ideal response to the immediate or emergency needs of Luzon.”

As the energy arm of the Aboitiz Group, AboitizPower intends to further invest in thermal power plants to support the country’s baseload and peak energy demands.

Currently, the company’s portfolio includes over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources.

It also plans to pursue opportunities to expand its renewable energy capacity to 4,600 MW over the next five years.

BUSINESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The Ugly American 2.0

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is sad to watch a world power in the process of imploding before your eyes.
Business
fbtw
Motel business still thriving

Motel business still thriving

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
They’re used for a few hours of wild sex, love and even death, but rarely for a good night’s rest or an afternoon...
Business
fbtw
Notes on the beat: Bittersweet Valentine&rsquo;s: Chocolate price rise to persist

Notes on the beat: Bittersweet Valentine’s: Chocolate price rise to persist

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Chocolates and roses. It has always been chocolates and roses on Valentine’s Day.
Business
fbtw
Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Listed real estate developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is looking to spend as much P5 billion to sustain its expansion this y...
Business
fbtw
BSP surprises market as it holds off rate cut

BSP surprises market as it holds off rate cut

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas opted to keep borrowing costs unchanged yesterday amid lingering global uncertainties, marking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PwC opens new facility in BGC

PwC opens new facility in BGC

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Professional services firm PwC has opened its P1 billion acceleration center at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC), which caters...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Cambodia eye cooperation to boost investments

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Cambodia are looking to collaborate to attract more investments. 
Business
fbtw
Foreign investment pledges down 39 percent in 2024

Foreign investment pledges down 39 percent in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Foreign investment commitments approved by the government plunged by 39 percent in 2024 from the previous year as investors...
Business
fbtw

DTI launches safeguard probe on paper imports

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to start a probe to determine if safeguard measures should be imposed on imports of paper products or corrugating medium.
Business
fbtw
Bukidnon is top contributor to Philippines agriculture, fishing output

Bukidnon is top contributor to Philippines agriculture, fishing output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Bukidnon emerged as the top contributor to the country’s P1.8 trillion worth of agriculture, forestry and fishing (AFF)...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with