AboitizPower suspends operations of 2 power barges

AboitizPower said its unit Therma Mobile Inc. received confirmation from the Department of Energy (DOE) to mothball its two bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 4 and 6 – beginning yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has temporarily shut down its two barge-mounted floating power plants currently docked at the Fishport Complex in Navotas due to commercial and technical issues.

AboitizPower said its unit Therma Mobile Inc. received confirmation from the Department of Energy (DOE) to mothball its two bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 4 and 6 – beginning yesterday.

The power barges, fueled by bunker C oil or low-quality fuel mainly used in marine vessels, are expected to resume their operations on Feb. 1, 2027.

Therma Mobile earlier filed a letter of intent to mothball the generation facilities, citing “technical and commercial challenges that prevent or hamper their full utilization and continued safe and efficient operation.”

AboitizPower said appropriate entities, such as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and the Energy Regulatory Commission, had been notified about the move in accordance with the DOE’s implementing guidelines.

“(Therma Mobile’s) generation activities will continue through its two other bunker C-fired power barges – TMO Mobile 3 and Mobile 5 – whose operations will not be affected by the said mothballing,” the listed firm said.

AboitizPower owns Therma Mobile through Therma Power Inc., which holds its investments in thermal energy.

The Aboitiz Group acquired and rehabilitated Therma Mobile in 2011, with its four oil-fired barges starting commercial operations in November 2013.

At the time, it had supplied only 100 megawatts to its sole customer Manila Electric Co. In 2014, Therma Mobile doubled its supply, producing an additional 200 MW of power.

AboitizPower said Therma Mobile’s operational flexibility for fast plant start-ups makes it the “ideal response to the immediate or emergency needs of Luzon.”

As the energy arm of the Aboitiz Group, AboitizPower intends to further invest in thermal power plants to support the country’s baseload and peak energy demands.

Currently, the company’s portfolio includes over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources.

It also plans to pursue opportunities to expand its renewable energy capacity to 4,600 MW over the next five years.