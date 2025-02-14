^

Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Listed real estate developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is looking to spend as much P5 billion to sustain its expansion this year.

Sta. Lucia said it is allocating P3 billion to P5 billion for capital expenditures, part of which will be invested in land acquisitions in key emerging areas.

The company’s land acquisitions are eyed in Laguna, Batangas, Bulacan, Davao and South Cotabato, where it will continue to develop vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods.

Sta. Lucia will likewise pursue joint venture agreements in Cavite, Iloilo and Davao with the aim of developing contiguous lots and expand existing projects.

“We are optimistic of our prospects this 2025 as we continue to build across the country to address a growing demand for communities beyond traditional city centers,” Sta. Lucia Land president Exequiel Robles said.

“This targeted expansion not only diversifies our portfolio but also positions us to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders while creating inviting spaces for families and individuals seeking a higher quality of life,” he said.

The company’s strategic expansion is expected to drive a robust compound annual growth rate of 20 to 25 percent for its revenues, reinforcing its long-term growth objectives.

The Sta. Lucia Group as of end-2024 has developed over 12,000 hectares into more than 300 projects across 70 cities and municipalities.

