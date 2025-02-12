^

Business

SMIC upbeat on long-term growth

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2025 | 12:00am
SMIC upbeat on long-term growth
SMIC’s confidence in its sustained growth is fueled by a resilient consumption-led economy, synergies across its business segments and strong consumer fundamentals, the company said in a statement.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, has expressed confidence on its long-term growth trajectory as the group expects to remain resilient amid growing synergies across its business.

SMIC’s confidence in its sustained growth is fueled by a resilient consumption-led economy, synergies across its business segments and strong consumer fundamentals, the company said in a statement.

“The Philippine economy remains consumption-driven and SM Investments is well-positioned to support and capture this demand,” SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

DyBuncio said  the group’s strong ecosystem spanning retail, banking and property enables it to navigate challenges while delivering long-term value.

“Our businesses complement each other—our expanding retail footprint enhances mall traffic, while BDO provides financial solutions that fuel both consumption and enterprise growth. These synergies allow us to build resilience and create shared value for our stakeholders,” he said.

DyBuncio said  SMIC also continues to see strong demand for essentials, with minimarts playing an essential role in serving everyday consumer needs.

As such, the group’s minimart chain Alfamart is expected to continue its expansion this year.

Alfamart has grown its footprint to 2,100 in the last 10 years, with branches mainly in Luzon and Metro Manila.

A recent report by equity research firm CLSA said that SM’s retail segment is poised to benefit from minimum wage increases, sustained remittances and consumer spending resilience despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

“We would note SM Investments remains largely resilient and is worth a look given its valuation. SM Investments is a beneficiary of a consumption-driven economy,” CLSA said.

“We anticipate spending behavior to continue to favor staples (essential items) over discretionary, with minimarts still driving growth,” it said.

Beyond retail, CLSA also cited SMIC’s synergies across its portfolio, noting SM Prime’s record earnings and expanding mall network as well as BDO’s financial services as key growth drivers.

“We forecast that the retail segment will benefit from the widening presence of SM Prime, which in turn could boost BDO’s loan base and current account/savings account. Likewise, we expect the indispensable nature of the retail business’ products to increase foot traffic in malls and cater to upscale lifestyle,” CLSA said.

Aside from market-leading businesses in retail, banking and property, SMIC also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SMIC is expected to spend as much as P115 billion again for its capital expenditures this year to support its growth initiatives.

INVESTMENTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

1 day ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 2 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (CP Group) have entered into a landmark...
Business
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL named Philippines best travel brand

PAL named Philippines best travel brand

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has emerged as the best travel brand in the country and the second best in Southeast...
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific growing agriculture portfolio with P1 billion buyout of Franklin Baker

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group is jumping into another venture in the agriculture sector, this time eyeing a P1-billion buyout of one of the world’s oldest manufacturers of coconut products.
Business
fbtw
PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

PPP projects in pipeline now at P2.47 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has a total of 176 projects worth P2.47 trillion in its pipeline of public-private partnership (PPP) pro...
Business
fbtw

Ayala’s KonsultaMD acquired by mWell

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell) is poised to become a powerhouse in the country’s digital health care ecosystem as it acquires the Ayala Group’s KonsultaMD.
Business
fbtw
MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the largest private hospital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with