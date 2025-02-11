^

BancNet transactions reach P11.4 trillion in 2024

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2025 | 12:00am
BancNet transactions reach P11.4 trillion in 2024
The jump was driven by the rise in switched transactions, which rose by 41.2 percent or 690 million to 2.37 billion from the previous year’s 1.68 billion transactions.
Businessworld / DAVID DVORACEK-UNSPLASH

MANILA, Philippines — Transactions processed through electronic payments network operator BancNet reached P11.38 trillion in 2024, surging by 33.9 percent from P8.5 trillion in 2023.

The jump was driven by the rise in switched transactions, which rose by 41.2 percent or 690 million to 2.37 billion from the previous year’s 1.68 billion transactions.

Switched transactions included fund transfers, cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, bills payments and merchant payments via debit cards or QR Ph codes.

These transactions took place across automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals as well as digital platforms such as InstaPay, enabling seamless interbank and e-wallet transactions.

“As the national switch for ATMs and POS terminals, BancNet interconnects these banking channels to provide enhanced convenience to its members’ customers,” the payments operator said.

Fund transfers through InstaPay continued to dominate BancNet’s transaction volume, reflecting the sustained preference for digital payments post-pandemic.

BancNet handled 1.45 billion InstaPay transactions in 2024, making up 61.4 percent of total switched transactions, while other transactions accounted for 920 million or 38.6 percent.

As the designated operator of a designated payment system under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, BancNet ensures the safety and efficiency of InstaPay, allowing users to transfer funds instantly across different banks and e-wallets.

BancNet maintained system reliability despite the rapid growth in transactions, recording an impressive 99.9 percent average service availability for InstaPay and for ATM services.

BancNet’s expanding network includes 110 member institutions, 121.2 million cardholders, 27,600 ATMs, 607,000 POS terminals, 90 InstaPay participants and over 1,600 biller companies.

By Asad Hashim | 1 day ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
14 hours ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of Clark International Airport hopes the government can pursue its plan of building a second runway to...
By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to lower its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points at its monetary...
By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The country's dollar reserves dropped to a nine-month low in January as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas intervened...
By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the policy meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas later this week.
By Brix Lelis | 56 minutes ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has obtained a leadership level and an A-rating from environmental non-profit disclosure system CDP for...
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 56 minutes ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific flew half of the passengers that traveled through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA)...
Lalamove enters ride-hailing segment

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 56 minutes ago
In-city courier Lalamove has entered the ride-hailing market by introducing its own four-seater and six-seater services, providing commuters with another mobility option.
By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
