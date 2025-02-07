Homegrown green packing technologies showcased in Propak Philippines 2025 expo

Angel Basbasan Jr., senior science research specialist of the DOST-Industrial Technology and Development Institute (DOST-ITDI) Packaging Technology Division, said Propak Philippines 2025 to be held at the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City would serve as the platform to reach out to MSMEs and large corporations to offer the packaging technologies and solutions developed by local innovators.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will showcase green packaging technologies developed by Filipino scientists and innovators in the upcoming Propak Philippines expo 2025 on Feb. 12 to 14.

The DOST-ITDI has spearheaded research and development (R&D) efforts to address demand for sustainable packaging solutions, having established the Green Packaging Laboratory that focuses on developing alternative packaging materials while maintaining coexistence with existing packaging solutions in the local market.

The DOST-ITDI and its R&D partners in the academe and industry have also developed prototypes of sustainable packaging technologies using agricultural and aquaculture waste that can be adopted by local enterprises as an added value for their products.

Among these are the prototype of a pineapple leaf fiber-based partition boards and cushion pads; chitosan-based antioxidant biodegradable packaging, and an anti-insect biodegradable packaging made with PVA (polyvinyl alcohol), chitosan and essential oils.

The DOST-ITDI has also developed a pectin-based biodegradable packaging from calamansi and mango peels that showcases the valorization of agricultural waste, although it faces cost challenges due to the lack of locally available producers.