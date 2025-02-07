^

Business

Homegrown green packing technologies showcased in Propak Philippines 2025 expo

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
February 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Homegrown green packing technologies showcased in Propak Philippines 2025 expo
Angel Basbasan Jr., senior science research specialist of the DOST-Industrial Technology and Development Institute (DOST-ITDI) Packaging Technology Division, said Propak Philippines 2025 to be held at the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City would serve as the platform to reach out to MSMEs and large corporations to offer the packaging technologies and solutions developed by local innovators.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will showcase green packaging technologies developed by Filipino scientists and innovators in the upcoming Propak Philippines expo 2025 on Feb. 12 to 14.

Angel Basbasan Jr., senior science research specialist of the DOST-Industrial Technology and Development Institute (DOST-ITDI) Packaging Technology Division, said Propak Philippines 2025 to be held at the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City would serve as the platform to reach out to MSMEs and large corporations to offer the packaging technologies and solutions developed by local innovators.

The DOST-ITDI has spearheaded research and development (R&D) efforts to address demand for sustainable packaging solutions, having established the Green Packaging Laboratory that focuses on developing alternative packaging materials while maintaining coexistence with existing packaging solutions in the local market.

The DOST-ITDI and its R&D partners in the academe and industry have also developed prototypes of sustainable packaging technologies using agricultural and aquaculture waste that can be adopted by local enterprises as an added value for their products.

Among these are the prototype of a pineapple leaf fiber-based partition boards and cushion pads; chitosan-based antioxidant biodegradable packaging, and an anti-insect biodegradable packaging made with PVA (polyvinyl alcohol), chitosan and essential oils.

The DOST-ITDI has also developed a pectin-based biodegradable packaging from calamansi and mango peels that showcases the valorization of agricultural waste, although it faces cost challenges due to the lack of locally available producers.

DOST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that 1.63 million Filipinos were unemployed as of December 2024, representing...
Business
fbtw
SMC&rsquo;s eastern skyway to cost an additional P11 billion

SMC’s eastern skyway to cost an additional P11 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Tollway builder San Miguel Corp. will spend nearly P11 billion more to construct the new expressway that runs through the...
Business
fbtw
Search up for PITX counterpart in northern NCR

Search up for PITX counterpart in northern NCR

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is searching for possible sites where it can put up the northern counterpart of the Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
Philippine inflation stays at 2.9% in January 2025

Philippine inflation stays at 2.9% in January 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The inflation rate for January 2025 remained unchanged from the previous month, coming in at 2.9%, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw
Inflation steadies at 2.9% in January

Inflation steadies at 2.9% in January

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s inflation, or the rate of increase in average prices of consumer goods and services, remained at 2.9 percent...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Turboprop transfer expected to prop up Clark airport traffic

Turboprop transfer expected to prop up Clark airport traffic

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
Clark International Airport expects its passenger traffic to reach 3.4 million this year as a result of the turboprop transfer...
Business
fbtw

Why no outrage?

By Boo Chanco | 44 minutes ago
A reader of this column wrote to me wondering: “What is the boiling point for people to go to the streets? Journalists can write and the affluent can read ‘till we’re all blue in the face.
Business
fbtw
Meat importers, traders wary of MAV allocation delays anew

Meat importers, traders wary of MAV allocation delays anew

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 44 minutes ago
Local importers are sounding the alarm over the possible trade disruptions that the delay in the issuance of this year’s...
Business
fbtw
SM spending P33 billion for mall, MICE expansion

SM spending P33 billion for mall, MICE expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Sy family’s listed integrated property developer, is pouring in as much as P33 billion for...
Business
fbtw
SM Investments feted for $500 million bond issuance

SM Investments feted for $500 million bond issuance

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
SM Investments Corp. has been recognized by the International Financing Review Asia for its successful capital market deal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with