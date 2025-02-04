^

Business

Cebu Pacific rules out return to Beijing in route expansion

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Cebu Pacific rules out return to Beijing in route expansion
Airbus A320neo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is keen on expanding its overseas reach this year once it takes in new widebody jets from Airbus, but the airline is doubtful about making a return to Beijing.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao told reporters the airline has no plans yet of restoring flights to Beijing.

He said Cebu Pacific has its hands full right now as its fleet is busy servicing new routes like Chiang Mai (Thailand), Da Nang (Vietnam) and Sapporo (Japan).

“For now, no (plans of flying back to Beijing), as we have redeployed the aircraft to other places, to other stations that are doing quite well. Da Nang is quite strong, Chiang Mai is doing well, so for us we have already done the asset deployment elsewhere, so not for now,” Lao said.

What Cebu Pacific may consider is widening its international reach elsewhere like in the Middle East, home to millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Currently, Cebu Pacific lands in the region via Dubai, but it has long set its sight on Saudi Arabia.

For 2025, the airline owned by the Gokongweis is set to receive seven aircraft from Airbus, some of which are widebody units in the make of A330s.

There are 2.16 million OFWs across the globe as of 2023, and one in five of them are assigned in Saudi Arabia, making it the largest OFW market.

“We always study it (Saudi Arabia), as it is in our radar. We still have a number of A330s that are going to come in. It is something we have to consider,” Lao said.

Domestically, Cebu Pacific is realigning its network to consider the impact of the turboprop ban at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The slot regulator at NAIA has asked airlines to remove turboprops from the gateway to maximize the runway for larger aircraft.

In compliance with this, starting March 30, Cebu Pacific is relocating to Clark its Manila flights to Masbate and Siargao, with the airline discontinuing Manila trips to Surigao. The carrier is also building up its Clark network by adding flights to Busuanga and El Nido.

For 2025, Cebu Pacific aims to increase its passenger traffic by at least 20 percent to reach the 30 million mark, from 24.5 million in 2024.

Cebu Pacific is the largest Philippine carrier by passenger and fleet size, boasting a network that covers 37 domestic destinations and 26 international cities.

CEBU PACIFIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US tariffs: A blow to the world economy

US tariffs: A blow to the world economy

By Erwan Lucas | 21 hours ago
The tariffs imposed Saturday by President Donald Trump on products from the US's three leading trading partners are without...
Business
fbtw
Autos, electronics: What will Trump's tariffs impact?

Autos, electronics: What will Trump's tariffs impact?

By Anne-Marie Provost | 1 day ago
US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to roil supply chains for products ranging from...
Business
fbtw
DA declares food security emergency to curb rising rice prices

DA declares food security emergency to curb rising rice prices

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has declared a food security emergency in response to the rising cost of rice, which has...
Business
fbtw
BSP files raps vs 6 individuals for damaging coins

BSP files raps vs 6 individuals for damaging coins

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
One of the suspects, identified as "Jess," gained attention after a video of him destroying a P10 coin and turning it into...
Business
fbtw
How will wage hikes impact businesses? Economist breaks down the data

How will wage hikes impact businesses? Economist breaks down the data

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
If minimum wage workers earn P200 more daily, can businesses handle them? 
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New GSIS loan buyout program offers debt relief

New GSIS loan buyout program offers debt relief

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 5 hours ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has introduced a loan buyout program that allows government employees to consolidate...
Business
fbtw

Real estate stays strong, experts say

By Catherine Talavera | 5 hours ago
The Metro Manila property scene has been buzzing with reports of a significant amount of unsold residential units as well as high vacancy rates in the office market.
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia formalizes exit in Coral Bay

Nickel Asia formalizes exit in Coral Bay

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 5 hours ago
Zamora-led Nickel Asia Corp. has signed a share purchase agreement with its Japanese partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd....
Business
fbtw

The cost of ignoring waste in HR

By Rey Elbo | 5 hours ago
When I give free management consultations to bankrupt companies, I feel happy and fulfilled, but my wife does not. We have lived in the same house for four decades, yet we live in two different worlds. She asks,...
Business
fbtw
Bidding war expected for EDSA Busway PPP

Bidding war expected for EDSA Busway PPP

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The Department of Transportation expects some of the country’s biggest companies to take part in the bidding for the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with